A Level-01 fire broke out at Heera Panna Shopping Centre, Haji Ali, Mumbai, confined to two closed shops. Firefighting efforts are ongoing, with no injuries reported so far.

A Level-01 fire broke out on Sunday morning at the Heera Panna Shopping Centre located on Pandit Madanmohan Malavia Marg near Haji Ali, Mumbai. The fire, which was reported at 9:09 am, was confined to two closed shops on the ground floor of the commercial complex, according to a report by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB).

Thick smoke filled the ground floor of the single-storey shopping centre, prompting an immediate response from emergency services. Fire extinguishing efforts were initiated promptly using one small hose line and two high-pressure first aid lines connected to four motor pumps.

As of the last update at 9:48 am, firefighting work was still ongoing. The operation was being conducted with the deployment of significant resources, including four fire engines, one multi-purpose water tanker, three jumbo tankers, one advanced water tanker, one breathing apparatus van, and an ambulance from 108 services. Senior officials, including one Additional Divisional Fire Officer (ADFO), one Senior Station Officer (SrSO), and three Station Officers (SO), were present at the site to supervise the operation.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident so far. The authorities are yet to determine the cause of the fire, and further updates are awaited as firefighting operations continue.

The Heera Panna Shopping Centre is a well-known retail hub in South Mumbai, housing a variety of shops and attracting significant footfall, making the swift action by the fire brigade crucial in preventing further damage or casualties.

Emergency personnel remain on site, and the situation is being monitored closely.

