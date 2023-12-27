Mumbai: Fire breaks out at shopping centre in Malad

A fire broke out at a shopping centre in Malad area of Mumbai, the officials said

A fire broke out at a shopping centre in Malad area of Mumbai, the officials said on Wednesday.

They said that about a dozen people were feared trapped after the fire broke out at a three-storey shopping centre in suburban Malad (West) on Wednesday evening, reported the PTI.

The blaze was reported at Acme Shopping Centre on Jain Mandir Road around 6.50 pm, the official said, adding that four fire engines and other vehicles were rushed to the spot.

Firefighting was underway and no casualties were reported.

The flames were confined to electric installations, wiring, furniture and other materials in two or three shops on the first floor.

Fire brigade personnel rescued at least 17 persons using breathing apparatus sets through the staircase. As per eyewitnesses, another ten to 12 persons were stranded on the upper floors, the official added, as per the PTI.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a fire had broke out at the Phoenix Mall premises in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai earlier this week.

According to the officials of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the incident was reported around 1.46 pm suggesting a fire outbreak that was limited to open parking space which housed as many as 25 to 30 two-wheelers.

Members of the public were able to extinguish the fire before the arrival of the Fire Brigade by using the fire hydrant line within the mall grounds; they had extinguished the fire by 1:40 pm. Furthermore, upon arrival, fire personnel used a first aid line from one fire engine.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade, local police and other agencies responded to the situation. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of this episode.

In an another similar incident, a fire broke out in a flat of a residential building in the Chembur locality of Mumbai, as confirmed by an official on Monday, according to an ANI report. The report said that there have been no reports of any injuries resulting from the blaze.

According to the Mumbai Fire Department, the fire erupted within a flat in the Chembur area. The prompt action taken by the fire officials ensured that no individuals were harmed during the incident. However, further details regarding the event are still pending.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)

