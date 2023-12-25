Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Chembur building; no injuries reported

A fire broke out in a residential flat in Mumbai's Chembur area on Monday. No injuries have been reported so far.

A fire incident occurred at a residential flat within a building in the Chembur locality of Mumbai, as confirmed by an official on Monday. Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries resulting from the blaze, stated a report in ANI.

According to the ANI report, fire authorities responded quickly after getting the notification and successfully brought the situation under control.

According to the Mumbai Fire Department, the fire started in a flat in the Chembur district. The timely intervention of the fire personnel ensured that no one was injured during the incident. However, additional information on the event is still waiting, the report added.

"A fire erupted within an apartment in Mumbai's Chembur area. Firefighters promptly responded and successfully extinguished the fire. Thankfully, no injuries were reported. Further details are pending," officials of the Mumbai Fire Department told ANI.

The cause behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details awaited.

