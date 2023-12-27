Maharashtra: 10 cooking gas cylinders explode in Pune; no injuries

As many as 10 cooking gas cylinders exploded in Pune district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, an official said

As many as 10 cooking gas cylinders exploded in Maharashtra`s Pune The incident took place in the city`s Viman Nagar area Three fire tenders and water tankers were sent to the spot

As many as 10 cooking gas cylinders exploded in Maharashtra's Pune on Wednesday, said a fire official, according to the PTI.

According to the PTI, the incident took place in the city's Viman Nagar area between 2.45 pm and 3 pm. No one was injured in the incident, he said.

Officials did not immediately elaborate on what triggered the explosion of cylinders.

About 100 cylinders had been kept in an open space under a tin shed near hutments of construction workers, the official said, as per the PTI.

Three fire tenders and water tankers were sent to the spot to douse the fire, which erupted after the explosion of the liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, the official said.

Fire officials also removed the remaining cylinders from the scene and sprayed water on them to contain further damage, said Devendra Potphode, the chief fire officer of Pune Municipal Corporation.

He said that no one was injured in the incident and a probe is on to ascertain the reason behind it.

Meanwhile, a massive fire had earlier this week broke out at the Phoenix Mall premises in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai.

According to the officials of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the incident was reported around 1.46 pm suggesting a fire outbreak that was limited to open parking space which housed as many as 25 to 30 two-wheelers.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade, local police and other agencies responded to the situation. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of this episode.

The visuals showed how flames engulfed one of the two-wheelers parked within seconds.

"The blaze was doused by those around using a hydrant line of the mall itself before fire brigade personnel arrived with one fire tending vehicle. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," the official said.

In an another incident in Mumbai, A fire incident occurred at a residential flat within a building in the Chembur locality of Mumbai, as confirmed by an official on Monday. Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries resulting from the blaze, stated a report in ANI.

According to the ANI report, fire authorities responded quickly after getting the notification and successfully brought the situation under control.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)

