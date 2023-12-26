Fire tenders were present at the spot to douse the flames

Representation Pic

Listen to this article Uttar Pradesh: Massive fire breaks out in scrap market near Lucknow x 00:00

A massive fire broke out in a scrap market near Lucknow's Keshav Nagar area in the early hours of Tuesday, fire officials said.

Fire tenders were present at the spot to douse the flames.

ADVERTISEMENT

No casualties have been reported, as per latest information available. The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained.

Further details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever