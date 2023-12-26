Breaking News
Xmas gift for Thane residents: Park will open soon, says TMC
Mumbai: Cop killed by manja was a local hero
Mumbai: New Covid-19 spike may hurt children
Mumbai: Dadar’s platform 10 revamp targets commuter flow!
Mumbai: BMC to relocate air quality units
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > News > India News > Article > Uttar Pradesh Massive fire breaks out in scrap market near Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh: Massive fire breaks out in scrap market near Lucknow

Updated on: 26 December,2023 07:57 AM IST  |  Lucknow
ANI |

Top

Fire tenders were present at the spot to douse the flames

Uttar Pradesh: Massive fire breaks out in scrap market near Lucknow

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Uttar Pradesh: Massive fire breaks out in scrap market near Lucknow
x
00:00

A massive fire broke out in a scrap market near Lucknow's Keshav Nagar area in the early hours of Tuesday, fire officials said.


Fire tenders were present at the spot to douse the flames.


No casualties have been reported, as per latest information available. The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained.


Further details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news lucknow india India news uttar pradesh

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK