IPL 2025: Royals outclass Punjab, win by 50 runs to derail top spot bid

Updated on: 05 April,2025 11:26 PM IST  |  Mullanpur
mid-day online correspondent |

Despite a brief middle-overs wobble, the Royals capitalized on the final overs, thanks to Parag and Dhruv Jurel, who ensured a strong finish

IPL 2025: Royals outclass Punjab, win by 50 runs to derail top spot bid
Rajasthan Royals secured a commanding 50-run victory over Punjab Kings in their IPL 2025 encounter on Saturday, powered by a sublime half-century from opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and a fiery spell from England pacer Jofra Archer.


Opting to bowl first, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer might have rued his decision as Rajasthan Royals piled on a formidable 205/4. Jaiswal led the charge with a fluent 67 off 45 balls, well-supported by skipper Sanju Samson (38 off 26) and a late flourish from the in-form Riyan Parag, who remained unbeaten on 43.


Despite a brief middle-overs wobble, the Royals capitalized on the final overs, thanks to Parag and Dhruv Jurel, who ensured a strong finish.


In response, Punjab Kings crumbled under early pressure as Jofra Archer (3/25) wreaked havoc with the new ball, reducing them to a precarious 43/4. The innings was briefly revived by a resilient 88-run partnership between Nehal Wadhera (62) and Glenn Maxwell (40), but their dismissals in quick succession extinguished Punjab’s hopes of a comeback.

The Royals’ bowlers maintained a stranglehold in the death overs, with Sandeep Sharma (2/21) and Maheesh Theekshana (2/26) complementing Archer’s early breakthroughs. Punjab eventually crawled to 155/9 in their 20 overs, falling well short of the target.

Brief scores:

  • Rajasthan Royals: 205/4 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 67, Sanju Samson 38, Riyan Parag 43*; Lockie Ferguson 2/37)
  • Punjab Kings: 155/9 in 20 overs (Nehal Wadhera 62, Glenn Maxwell 40; Jofra Archer 3/25, Sandeep Sharma 2/21, Maheesh Theekshana 2/26)

