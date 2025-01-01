A fire broke out at an unoccupied building near Datt Mandir in Thane, but was swiftly controlled by the fire department and disaster management team. No injuries were reported

On 1st January 2025, at approximately 07:33 AM, the Disaster Management Cell received information regarding a fire incident at Damani Estate, located on LBS Road, Thane. The fire, reported to be in the thatched roof and debris of an unoccupied building near the Datt Mandir, was swiftly contained.

Firefighters from the Fire and Rescue Department, along with Disaster Management staff, responded promptly with one fire vehicle and one rescue vehicle. Fortunately, no injuries were reported at the scene.

The blaze was extinguished by 07:50 AM, thanks to the combined efforts of the Fire and Rescue personnel and the Disaster Management team. The situation is now under control, and there is no further threat to public safety.

