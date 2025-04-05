Breaking News
Bengal Guv seeks deployment of adequate forces to ensure peaceful Ram Navami

Updated on: 05 April,2025 10:51 PM IST  |  Kolkata
Governor C V Ananda Bose also announced activating the 'peace room' at Raj Bhavan for any situation

Raj Bhavan has reactivated the 24x7 peace room with augmented manpower to take prompt action as necessary. File Pic/Governor C V Ananda Bose

On the eve of the Ram Navami celebrations in West Bengal, Governor C V Ananda Bose on Saturday called upon the state administration to deploy an adequate number of security forces to ensure the religious festival is celebrated peacefully across the state on April 6.


Bose also announced activating the 'peace room' at Raj Bhavan for any situation.


The governor in 2023 launched the 'peace room', a helpline to respond to the grievances of the public.


Clashes between groups were reported during Ram Navami celebrations in the state in recent years.

In a statement, the Raj Bhavan advised the state government to activate the security mechanism and deploy the required number of security forces to "ensure that Shri Ram Navami is observed peacefully across the state."

"Raj Bhavan has reactivated the 24x7 peace room with augmented manpower to take prompt action as necessary. Former IG, SSB, S Bandyopadhyay is designated the chief of task force for the purpose. A Rapid Action team has also been formed for speedy response," he said.

"The Mobile Raj Bhavan will be on the road since early morning of April 6," the statement said.

The governor assured people of prompt action by the competent authorities and issued an appeal "to everyone to ensure that the joyous occasion is observed with the dignity it deserves."

