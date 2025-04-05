Over 2,500 officers and 11,000 police personnel will be deployed at various locations in the city, including key areas of procession routes and places of worship, a police official said

Ram Navami will be celebrated on April 6, Sunday. Representational Pic/File

Ahead of the Ram Navami celebrations in the city, Mumbai Police on Saturday said that it has planned to deploy a massive security cover in city with thousands of cops and special teams on duty.

A senior Mumbai Police official said that as part of the security arrangements for Ram Navami celebrations, Mumbai Police have planned an extensive deployment across the city to ensure a smooth and peaceful event.

He said that over 2,500 officers and 11,000 police personnel will be deployed at various locations in the city, including key areas of procession routes and places of worship.

The official said that as many as 20 Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), 51 Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), 2,500 Mumbai Police Officers and around 11,000 police personnel will be deployed across the city as part of security measures apart from State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) companies.

"Nine companies of the SRPF will be providing additional security cover in Mumbai," the official said, adding that senior police officials from city police will be monitoring the celebrations in Mumbai.

Ram Navami is celebrated across India to commemorate the birth anniversary of Lord Ram, one of Hinduism's most adored deities.

The devotees take out processions across the country to celebrate the the birth anniversary of Lord Ram. The event takes place on the ninth day (Navami) of the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra.

One of the highlights of Ram Navami celebrations is the procession known as the "Ram Navami Rath Yatra."

Meanwhile, the police across Maharashtra have been asked to be on alert ahead of the Ram Navami festival, a top official told the PTI on Friday.

The news agency reported that all unit commanders of city police and district superintendents of police have been asked to keep the force on alert to maintain the law and order situation, the police official said.

Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla reviewed the situation recently, he said, as per the PTI.

Additional police force will be deployed in places with a history of communal tension, and processions will be monitored through drone cameras in the cities.

(with PTI inputs)