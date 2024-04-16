Breaking News
Rama Navami 2024: Here's how people celebrate birth of Lord Rama

Updated on: 16 April,2024 10:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rama Navami 2024 celebrations have invoked unmatched fervour since Ram Mandir's opening in Ayodhya earlier this year. 

Lord Ram idol at Ram Temple in Ayodhya. File Pic/PTI

Rama Navami is a prominent Hindu holiday held throughout India to commemorate the birth anniversary of Lord Rama, one of Hinduism's most adored deities. The event takes place on the ninth day (Navami) of the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra, which often occurs in March or April. This auspicious day is deeply religious and culturally significant for millions of Hindus around the world.


However, Rama Navami 2024 celebrations have invoked unmatched fervour since Ram Mandir's opening in Ayodhya earlier this year. 


Lord Rama, Lord Vishnu's seventh incarnation, is adored as the embodiment of righteousness, virtue, and dharma (obligation). His life and teachings, as described in the ancient Indian epic the Ramayana, serve as a moral compass for believers, directing them towards virtue and devotion.


Hindus of all ages commemorate Rama Navami with great excitement and devotion. Devotees often begin the day by taking a holy bath, visiting temples, and offering prayers and devotional songs to Lord Ram. Many believers fast and read passages from the Ramayana to honour Lord Rama's glorious birth.

One of the highlights of Rama Navami celebrations is the magnificent procession known as the "Rama Navami Rath Yatra." In several regions of India, lavishly decorated chariots carrying idols of Lord Rama, his spouse Sita, and his faithful devotee Hanuman are paraded through the streets while hymns and devotional songs are chanted. The atmosphere is filled with excitement, spirituality, and reverence as devotees gather to commemorate the important occasion.

The consecration of Ram Lalla at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh has heightened the excitement surrounding Rama Navami 2024 celebrations. The construction of the huge temple dedicated to Lord Rama is extremely significant for millions of Hindus around the world.

For decades, the Ayodhya Ram Mandir has been a source of historical and political debate, with a long-running disagreement about the temple's location. After a protracted legal struggle, the Supreme Court of India declared in November 2019 that a Ram Mandir could be built on the disputed site in Ayodhya, putting an end to years of controversy and division.

The temple's completion is a historic event, fulfilling the dreams of millions of Hindus who have long desired to see a majestic temple dedicated to their favourite deity.

festivals Mumbai festivals India news national news
