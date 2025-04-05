The Khar police booked Kamra on a complaint by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel for allegedly making defamatory remarks against the deputy chief minister during a show

Kunal Kamra. Pic/X

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra failed to appear before the Mumbai police on Saturday in connection with a case registered against him for allegedly passing a "traitor" jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, an official said, reported news agency PTI.

This is the third time Kamra has given police summons a miss, the official said.

The Khar police booked Kamra on a complaint by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel for allegedly making defamatory remarks against the deputy chief minister during a show, reported PTI.

Kamra shot a video lampooning Shinde over the split in the Shiv Sena, and party workers later ransacked the studio and the hotel in which it is located on the night of March 23.

The official said the Mumbai police asked Kamra to appear before it on April 5, issuing summons to him for the third time, reported PTI.

Earlier this week, a team from the Khar police visited his residence in Mahim after he skipped the second summons.

The Madras High Court has granted interim anticipatory bail to Kamra till April 7. He is a permanent resident of Tamil Nadu.

Three FIRs registered against the comedian at Nashik Rural, Jalgaon and Nashik (Nandgaon) have been transferred to Khar police station, reported PTI.

BookMyShow has removed Kamra from its artist list on platforms, claims Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena functionary Rahool Kanal on Saturday claimed BookMyShow has taken stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra off the sale and artists list from its platforms.

Kanal, the social media in-charge of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, thanked BookMyShoew CEO Ashish Hemrajani for keeping its portal "clean and keeping such artist out of the list of pure entertainment", reported PTI.

When contacted, BookMyShow team said they have no comments to offer as of now.

"I am writing to express my sincere gratitude for your continued support of you team to take the said artist out of your sale and promotion listing, thank you for even taking him out of the book my show search history. Your belief in maintaining peace and at the same time respecting our emotions has been instrumental," Kanal stated in a letter to Hemrajani, reported PTI.

He said Mumbaikars love and believe in every form of art but not personal agendas.

"Your personal touch and guidance by your team were invaluable in navigating and reaching a solution. We deeply value your commitment to BookMyShow's values that align with the support, and customer experience, your vision and leadership are truly inspiring, thank you for giving us your team and getting this cleared at the earliest. Thank you," Kanal said, reported PTI.

Kanal was booked along with Shiv Sainiks for allegedly vandalising the studio where Kamra had performed and alluded to Shinde while making a traitor jibe, which snowballed into a major row.

(With inputs from PTI)