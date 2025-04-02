Breaking News
Updated on: 02 April,2025 02:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

A banker who attended comedian Kunal Kamra’s controversial show in Mumbai was summoned by the police as a witness after an FIR was filed against Kamra for alleged defamation. However, police later informed him that his presence was not immediately required

Kunal Kamra. File pic

A banker who attended comedian Kunal Kamra’s contentious show in Mumbai has been summoned as a witness after a case was registered against Kamra over his alleged remarks targeting Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, according to PTI.


Police officials clarified on Wednesday that while the banker, who resides in Navi Mumbai, was initially asked to appear, his presence was later deemed unnecessary. However, Kamra took to social media to express regret over the inconvenience caused to the individual, offering to sponsor his next holiday anywhere within India.


The comedian also shared a media report stating that the banker was compelled to curtail his vacation after being summoned by the police.


According to PTI, on Tuesday, the police denied reports suggesting that members of the audience who attended Kamra’s show had been called in for questioning. However, a senior police official confirmed that a summons had indeed been issued to the banker, who had purchased a ticket for Kamra’s performance via the BookMyShow app. The notice was reportedly sent to his mobile phone on 29th March.

As per PTI reports, an FIR was registered against Kamra on 28th March at Khar Police Station following a complaint by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel. The banker was summoned as police sought to record witness statements relevant to the investigation. Before officially issuing the summons, the investigating officer had contacted the banker and requested him to visit Khar Police Station. However, due to further developments in the case, the police later informed him that his presence was not immediately required. Nevertheless, they indicated that he might be called upon at a later stage should his statement be necessary.

Kamra responded to the situation by addressing the banker on social media, stating, "I am deeply sorry for the inconvenience that attending my show has caused you. Please email me so that I can schedule your next vacation anywhere you'd like in India."

As per reports, the banker had originally planned to return from his holiday on 6th April but was compelled to come back to Mumbai earlier than expected due to the summons.

The case against Kamra originates from a parody song performed during his show in Mumbai. The satirical piece, which allegedly criticised Shinde’s political actions and referred to him as a ‘traitor’, did not explicitly name him. Following the performance, angered Shiv Sena activists vandalised the studio where the show had been recorded.

On 28th March, the Madras High Court granted Kamra interim anticipatory bail. Justice Sunder Mohan also issued a notice to Khar Police and scheduled the next hearing for 7th April.

(With inputs from PTI) 

