On Monday, Mumbai Police teams arrived in Dadar, reportedly searching for the comic in connection with an probe into his alleged remarks about Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. However, he mocked the situation, stating that the cops had gone to an address where he hasn’t lived for the past 10 years

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra took a swipe at the Mumbai Police in a post on his official ‘X’ handle. On Monday, Mumbai Police teams arrived in Dadar, reportedly searching for Kamra in connection with an investigation into his alleged remarks about Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, news agency ANI reported.

Kamra, however, mocked the situation, stating that the police had gone to an address where he has not lived for the past 10 years. He called the move a waste of time and public resources.

"Going to an address where I haven't lived for the last 10 Years is a waste of your time & public resources," Kunal Kamra's 'X' post read.

Earlier, three separate cases were filed against Kunal Kamra at Khar police station over his alleged controversial remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

One of the complaints was filed by the Mayor of Jalgaon city, while the other two complaints came from a hotelier and a businessman from Nashik, as per the Mumbai Police, reported ANI.

The Khar Police have summoned Kunal Kamra twice for questioning, but he has yet to appear for the investigation. On March 27, Mumbai Police issued a third summon, asking the comedian to present himself at the Khar Police Station on Monday for further questioning. The case was filed by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel.

Kunal Kamra row: Comic gets anticipatory bail from Madras HC

Earlier, the Madras High Court on March 28 granted interim anticipatory bail to Kunal Kamra in connection with multiple FIRs lodged against him. Justice Sunder Mohan ordered interim anticipatory bail until April 7 with conditions.

According to ANI, Kunal Kamra had approached the Madras High Court to seek transit anticipatory bail, claiming he has been receiving many threats following his recent satirical comments.

Kunal Kamra must face the law: Yuva Shiv Sena General Secretary warns stand-up comedian

The ongoing Kunal Kamra row continues to be the talk of the town. Politicians from both factions of the Shiv Sena traded sharp remarks about his derogatory remarks on Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Rahool Kanal, the general secretary of Shiv Sena Yuva Sena (Shinde faction), while speaking with ANI, said, "Following the procedure of law, Yuva Sena members come to the police station for attendance every Monday and Thursday. We welcome the court's verdict that grants him relief, but it is only until April 7."

He added, "Kamra must face the law, no matter what protection he has in Tamil Nadu. Whenever he returns to Mumbai, he will be welcomed in true 'Shiv Sena style'... It's not a threat, but Mumbai has a culture of 'Atithi Devo Bhava.' He considers himself a guest here; he should follow the law."

Earlier today, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut accused Maharashtra's cabinet ministers of issuing serious threats against Kunal Kamra.

"Ministers in the state cabinet are threatening Kunal Kamra openly, demanding that he be 'shot and hanged immediately.' This lawlessness continues under the watch of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who has remained silent on this matter," said Raut.

The lawmaker further slammed the lack of action from the state government, asserting that Kamra, like other controversial figures, such as actress Kangana Ranaut, should be given special protection.

