Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande has accused the UBT Sena of appeasement politics for electoral gains and rejected Uddhav Thackeray’s criticism of the BJP’s Saugat-e-Modi scheme. BJP leaders defend the initiative, calling it an effort towards inclusive development

Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande on Friday criticised the Shiv Sena (UBT), alleging that the faction is indulging in appeasement politics to secure votes. She also took aim at Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Abu Azmi over his recent remarks praising Aurangzeb.

Kayande’s remarks were in response to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s criticism of the BJP's recently launched Saugat-e-Modi scheme.

Speaking to ANI, Kayande stated, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his tenure, has never oppressed any Muslims. In fact, he has tried to do justice to everybody. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was always focused on appeasing Muslims for electoral gains by pushing a fake narrative. The UBT Sena tried to follow the same strategy, but it did not work in their favour. I completely reject Uddhav Thackeray's statement on the BJP’s Saugat-e-Modi scheme.”

On Thursday, Thackeray launched an attack on the BJP over its new initiative, alleging that the party had abandoned its Hindutva stance and resorted to "satta jihad" (power jihad). He labelled the scheme "Saugat-e-Satta" (a gift of power), accusing the BJP of engaging in appeasement politics in Bihar to win elections.

In response, BJP leaders and their allies in Bihar defended the initiative. Union Minister Chirag Paswan emphasised that Saugat-e-Modi aligns with the government's commitment to inclusive development. Addressing the opposition’s concerns over the timing of the scheme, Paswan stated that the opposition had "destroyed" Bihar during their tenure and was now attempting to create a false narrative around the BJP’s welfare initiatives.

The BJP has launched the Saugat-e-Modi campaign under its Minority Morcha, with the objective of distributing special kits to 32 lakh underprivileged Muslims across India ahead of Eid. The initiative, which was inaugurated in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area on Tuesday under the guidance of BJP National President JP Nadda, seeks to ensure that economically disadvantaged Muslim families can celebrate the festival without difficulty.

As per ANI, the campaign involves 32,000 Minority Morcha workers who are collaborating with 32,000 mosques nationwide to distribute the kits. The BJP Minority Morcha has also announced plans to host Eid Milan celebrations at the district level as part of the campaign.

Jamal Siddiqui, the National President of the BJP Minority Morcha, explained the broader vision behind the initiative, stating that during the holy month of Ramadan, as well as upcoming festivals like Eid, Good Friday, Easter, Nowruz and the Indian New Year, the BJP's Minority Front aims to extend support to those in need through the Saugat-e-Modi scheme.

(With inputs from ANI)