Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met MLAs of the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra over lunch in Mumbai, reported news agency PTI.

The luncheon meeting was held at the INS Angre auditorium, a state government official said, reported PTI.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and most other MLAs of the ruling coalition of the BJP, NCP, Shiv Sena and their smaller allies were present, sources told PTI.

The Mahayuti alliance won 230 out of the 288 seats in the November 20 assembly elections last year.

Earlier in the morning, Indian Navy warships INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer were commissioned at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai in the presence of PM Modi.

Speaking after the commissioning of three naval warships, PM Modi said India has always supported an open, secure, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

A destroyer, a frigate and a submarine were commissioned together for the first time on Wednesday, he noted, adding that all the three are 'Made in India'.

The 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative has made the country strong and self-reliant, the prime minister said.

"We should become a global partner in securing the sea from drugs, weapons and terrorism and make it safe and prosperous. India is becoming a major maritime power and is being recognised as a reliable and responsible partner," he said.

In the Indian Ocean region, India has emerged as the "first responder", the prime minister noted.

PM Modi said India is going to play a major role in giving a direction to the global security, economy and geopolitical dynamics.

"It is important to protect the territorial waters, freedom of navigation, and secure trade supply lines and sea routes," he said.

PM Modi further said India is working for development, and not expansionism.

He said 33 ships and seven submarines have been inducted into the Navy in the last 10 years.

India's defence production has crossed Rs 1.25 lakh crore and defence equipment have been exported to more than 100 countries, he added.

INS Nilgiri, the lead ship of the Project 17A stealth frigate class, represents a significant advancement over the Shivalik-class frigates. INS Surat, the fourth and final vessel of the Project 15B stealth destroyer class, is a follow-on to the Kolkata-class destroyers. INS Vaghsheer is the sixth and final submarine under the Scorpene-class Project 75. It is a diesel-electric submarine designed for multiple roles, including anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, and intelligence gathering.

(With inputs from PTI)