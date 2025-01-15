Breaking News
PM Modi to meet Mahayuti MLAs in Mumbai on January 15, says Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde

Updated on: 15 January,2025 09:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PM Modi will be in Mumbai on January 15 to dedicate three frontline naval combatants, INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer, to the nation upon their commissioning at the Naval Dockyard

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet MLAs of the BJP-led Mahayuti government during his Mumbai visit on Wednesday, reported news agency ANI.


"PM Modi is coming to Mumbai (on January 15) and will guide the Mahayuti MLAs. People have given us a landslide mandate - and hence, our responsibility has also increased... Today, we had a meeting and we discussed our party's organisation and decisions - we also discussed upcoming local bodies elections... The PM has continuously supported our govt and that's the reason our govt did well in the last two and half years and that's why people have given us such a huge majority," Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said after the party's meeting concluded, reported ANI.


PM Modi will be in Mumbai on January 15 to dedicate three frontline naval combatants, INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer, to the nation upon their commissioning at the Naval Dockyard.


The commissioning of 3 major naval combatants marks a significant leap forward in realizing India's vision of becoming a global leader in defence manufacturing and maritime security, according to an official release from PMO.

INS Nilgiri, the first ship of the P17A Stealth Frigate Project, has been designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and incorporates advanced features for enhanced survivability, seakeeping, and stealth, reflecting the next generation of indigenous frigates, the release stated.

INS Surat, the fourth and final ship of the P15B Guided Missile Destroyer Project, ranks among the largest and most sophisticated destroyers in the world. It has an indigenous content of 75% and is equipped with state-of-the-art weapon-sensor packages and advanced network-centric capabilities.

INS Vaghsheer, the sixth and final submarine of the P75 Scorpene Project, represents India's growing expertise in submarine construction and has been constructed in collaboration with the Naval Group of France.PM Modi will inaugurate the Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple, an ISKCON project in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.

The project spread over nine acres, includes a temple with several deities, a Vedic education centre, proposed museums and auditorium, healing centre, among others. It aims to promote universal brotherhood, peace, and harmony through Vedic teachings, the release stated. 

(With inputs from ANI)

