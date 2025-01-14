Breaking News
Mumbai: Traffic police want food delivery apps to blacklist errant e-bike delivery men
Mumbai: Residents left choking and gasping after builder explodes dust bomb in Andheri
Torres investment scam: Lab tests confirm jewels presented to investors were fake
Mumbai: Wet-lease workers’ protest impacts 210 BEST bus services
Mumbai: Woman who obtained BMC job with fake documents gets bail
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > News > India News > Article > PM Modi greets people on Magh Bihu Makar Sankranti

PM Modi greets people on Magh Bihu, Makar Sankranti

Updated on: 14 January,2025 02:18 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

On this occasion, bathing in holy rivers like the Ganga and Yamuna during Makar Sankranti is believed to cleanse sins and bestow spiritual merit

PM Modi greets people on Magh Bihu, Makar Sankranti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
PM Modi greets people on Magh Bihu, Makar Sankranti
x
00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his wishes to the nation on Tuesday, celebrating the festivals of Magh Bihu and Makar Sankranti.


In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Best Wishes on Magh Bihu. We celebrate the abundance of nature, the joy of harvest and the spirit of togetherness. May this festival further the spirit of happiness and togetherness."


In another post, PM Modi said, "Many best wishes to all countrymen on Makar Sankranti. May this holy festival dedicated to the Uttarayan Sun bring new energy and enthusiasm in your life."


Makar Sankranti is being celebrated across the country with great enthusiasm on Tuesday. The festival marks the Sun's transition from Sagittarius to Capricorn, heralding the beginning of Uttarayan. On this occasion, bathing in holy rivers like the Ganga and Yamuna during Makar Sankranti is believed to cleanse sins and bestow spiritual merit.

The day is also dedicated to acts of charity and devotion. Traditional dishes such as sesame-jaggery laddus, khichdi, and other festive treats grace the occasion. Kite flying, symbolising vibrant energy, and cheer, is a cherished tradition on this day.

The festival is known by various names in different parts of the country such as Pongal, Bihu, and Maghi.

Assam celebrated the annual harvest festival Magh Bihu with great traditional fervour on Tuesday as people burnt traditional Meji (bonfire) in the morning. The bonfires are usually made with firewood, green bamboo, hay, and dried banana leaves.

On the occasion, young people took blessings (Ashirbad) from elders, reinforcing bonds of respect and love within families. Across the state, traditional sports such as buffalo fights, cockfights, egg-breaking competitions, and Tekeli Bhanga (breaking of pots) are also held.

Magh Bihu, or Bhogali Bihu, is a harvest festival celebrated in Assam, marking the end of the harvesting season in the local month of Magh during mid-January. The people of the state celebrate the festival with community feasts after the annual harvest.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

narendra modi PM Modi makar sankranti india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK