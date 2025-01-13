President Murmu stated that these festivals are a symbol of our rich cultural heritage and unity in diversity and are celebrated in different regions of India to express respect for nature

Droupadi Murmu. File Pic

Listen to this article President Droupadi Murmu extends greetings on Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu x 00:00

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday extended her heartfelt greetings to the citizens of the nations on the occasion of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Magh Bihu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Extending her greetings, the President wished for happiness and prosperity in the life of every person on these holy festivals.

President Murmu stated that these festivals are a symbol of our rich cultural heritage and unity in diversity and are celebrated in different regions of India to express respect for nature.

लोहड़ी, मकर संक्रांति, पोंगल और माघ बिहु के शुभ अवसर पर मैं, देश और विदेश में रहने वाले सभी भारतीय लोगों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं देती हूं।

ये पर्व हमारी समृद्ध सांस्कृतिक विरासत तथा विविधता में एकता के प्रतीक हैं। भारत के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में मनाए जाने वाले ये त्योहार प्रकृति के… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 13, 2025

Taking to social media post on X, the President of India wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Magh Bihu, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all Indian people living in the country and abroad. These festivals are a symbol of our rich cultural heritage and unity in diversity. These festivals celebrated in different regions of India express respect for nature. These festivals related to agriculture are also opportunities to express gratitude to our farmers for their tireless hard work. I wish that this holy festival brings happiness and prosperity in the life of every person."

Makar Sankranti, Magh Bihu, Pongal and Lohri are all traditional harvest festivals and share similarities despite being celebrated in different regions.

Makar Sankranti is a prominent festival on the Indian calendar, devotees make offerings to the Hindu deity Surya on Makar Sankranti. The day marks the first day of the sun's transit into the Makara, marking the end of the winter solstice and the start of longer days.

Observed on January 14 every year, the festival is known by various names in different parts of the country such as Pongal, Bihu, and Maghi. Devotees in several parts of the country performed rituals at different ghats.

Also known to strengthen the bond of friendship, this festival is all about making khichdi, kite flying, sesame sweets, and coconut laddoos. Makar Sankranti marks a message, that the winter season is now clearly, leaving.

"Hope this festival brings immense happiness to all": Mallikarjun Kharge extends Lohri greetings

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge extended heartfelt Lohri greetings to the nation, saying that he hopes this festival brings immense happiness to everyone.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "Many congratulations to all of you on Lohri. Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the sacred festival of Lohri. This festival, which joyfully celebrates the harvest after the tireless hard work of our farmers, is a symbol of prosperity and wealth. I hope this festival brings immense happiness in the life of all of you."