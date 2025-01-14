PM Modi to commission INS Surat, Nilgiri and Vaghsheer in Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commission three frontline naval combatants—INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer—at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. The event marks a major step in bolstering India's maritime security and defence manufacturing capabilities

Courtesy: Defence PRO, Mumbai

In a major milestone for India’s maritime security and defence manufacturing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to dedicate three frontline naval combatants—INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer—to the nation on their commissioning at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai tomorrow.

The commissioning of these three significant assets marks a leap forward in India’s vision of becoming a global leader in defence production and maritime prowess. Among the naval combatants, INS Surat, the fourth and final ship of the P15B Guided Missile Destroyer Project, stands out as one of the largest and most advanced destroyers in the world. With a remarkable 75% indigenous content, it embodies India’s commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the "Make in India" initiative. INS Surat is equipped with state-of-the-art weapon-sensor packages and cutting-edge network-centric capabilities, making it a formidable addition to the Indian Navy's fleet.

Another highlight of the commissioning ceremony is INS Vaghsheer, the sixth and final submarine of the P75 Scorpene Project. This submarine represents India’s evolving expertise in submarine construction and is the result of an Indo-French collaboration with the Naval Group of France. With advanced stealth features and lethal firepower, INS Vaghsheer reinforces India’s underwater warfare capabilities and ensures the protection of its vast maritime interests.

INS Nilgiri, another key combatant, further showcases India’s capability to build and equip vessels that meet global standards. Its induction is expected to bolster India’s operational readiness in safeguarding its maritime zones.

The commissioning ceremony at the Naval Dockyard underscores India’s dedication to modernising its naval fleet with indigenous platforms, a move that not only strengthens maritime security but also propels the nation closer to achieving self-sufficiency in defence production.

These additions to the Navy come at a time when India continues to assert its role as a key player in the Indo-Pacific region, with a focus on enhancing maritime security and maintaining stability in the region. The Prime Minister’s presence at the event highlights the government’s commitment to supporting India’s armed forces in their modernisation journey.