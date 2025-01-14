Union minister Nitin Gadkari stressed the importance of building a robust, self-reliant defence sector at the Armed Forces Veterans’ Day celebrations in Nagpur. He also acknowledged the sacrifices of soldiers and the enduring legacy of veterans

File Pic

Listen to this article Gadkari calls for self-reliance in defence at Armed Forces Veterans’ Day x 00:00

Union minister Nitin Gadkari emphasised the significance of developing a strong and self-sufficient defence sector while underlining the need for India to lead the world through research and development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the ninth Armed Forces Veterans’ Day celebrations held at the Headquarters Maintenance Command of the Indian Air Force in Vayusena Nagar, Nagpur, Gadkari highlighted the critical role played by the armed forces in safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty. The event honoured the unparalleled service and sacrifices of veterans, bringing together retired and serving personnel, their families, and dignitaries.

Air Marshal Vijay Kumar Garg, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Maintenance Command, was also present at the gathering, which paid homage to the country’s brave soldiers.

Gadkari remarked, “We must strive to build a powerful and self-reliant defence system and surpass global standards with advanced research and development.” He added that India’s strength should act as a deterrent to injustice globally while fostering peace and harmony.

Acknowledging the sacrifices of the armed forces, Gadkari said, “Our soldiers have made immense sacrifices for the nation. In every war fought by our country, their bravery and commitment have ensured the security of our people. The nation can never forget their contributions.”

He reiterated the government’s commitment to the welfare of veterans and emphasised the importance of preserving their legacy to inspire future generations. “The veterans embody courage, service, and sacrifice. Their legacy will forever guide the path of our nation,” he added.

The Armed Forces Veterans’ Day, celebrated annually on January 14, honours the contributions of Field Marshal KM Cariappa, the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Armed Forces, who retired on this day in 1953. The occasion was first marked in 2016 and has since become a yearly tradition to recognise and celebrate the service of ex-servicemen.

Tributes were paid to the veterans for their dedication and patriotism, with interactive events organised to bring the armed forces community closer and acknowledge their contributions to the nation.

(With inputs from PTI)