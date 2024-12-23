Air Works India, a leading player with over seven decades of experience in civil and defence aircraft maintenance, will now become an integral part of Adani Defence's broader aerospace and defence portfolio

Adani Defence Systems & Technologies Ltd (ADSTL) has announced the acquisition of an 85.8% stake in Air Works, India’s largest private-sector Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) company. The deal, valued at an enterprise value of Rs 400 crore, marks a significant step in the group’s strategy to enhance its capabilities within the aviation sector, particularly in defence MRO services.

Air Works, with operations across 35 cities and a workforce of more than 1,300 personnel, is known for its comprehensive range of aviation services. The company is capable of servicing both fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft, including line maintenance, heavy checks, interior refurbishment, painting, avionics, and asset management services. Its expertise extends across narrow-body, turboprop, and rotary aircraft maintenance, with facilities in Hosur, Mumbai, and Kochi, all supported by regulatory approvals from civil aviation authorities in more than 20 countries.

In addition to its dominance in civil aviation, Air Works has developed substantial capabilities in the defence MRO sector, delivering services to key platforms of the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force.

Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Airports, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "The Indian aviation industry stands at a transformative juncture, now the third-largest globally and on track to induct over 1,500 aircraft in the coming years. This growth aligns seamlessly with the government’s vision to connect every corner of our nation, creating unprecedented opportunities in aviation services."

He added, "For us, creating a presence in the MRO sector is more than just a strategic step — it’s a commitment to building an integrated aviation services ecosystem that strengthens the backbone of India’s aviation infrastructure. Together, we are excited to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of India’s skies."

Ashish Rajvanshi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adani Defence & Aerospace, highlighted the strategic importance of this acquisition. "This landmark acquisition represents a pivotal step in Adani Defence & Aerospace’s mission to strengthen India’s MRO capabilities. Our vision is to deliver a full-spectrum MRO offering — spanning line, base, component, and engine maintenance — to meet the needs of both commercial and defence aviation sectors."

Rajvanshi further emphasised, "In a time when ‘Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance)’ in defence is a national imperative, we stand fully committed to scaling domestic capabilities to serve both our armed forces and the broader aviation sector. This is our pledge to the nation — to build capabilities that secure our skies and strengthen our sovereignty."