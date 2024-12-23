Four fire engines, 10 water jets and other firefighting machinery, along with an ambulance, have been deployed at the scene

A massive fire has broken out in a scrap godown in the Mandala area of Mankhurd, Mumbai, on Monday evening. The blaze has spread over a 1,000X1,000 square feet area. No casualty has been reported so far in the incident.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the blaze is confined to the electrical wiring, wooden scrap, and plastic materials in various scrap material storage units. MFB has declared the blaze a 'Level-2' fire and said it has spread owing to the compostable materials stored in the scrap godowns.

Four fire engines, 10 water jets and other firefighting machinery, along with an ambulance, have been deployed at the scene. A team of the local ward of the Mumbai civic body is also at the spot. Water filling points have been opened at Baiganwadi Signal in Deonar, Deonar Abettor, Panjarpol filling point in Chembur and Cheda Nagar in Ghatkopar. "As the fire is spreading rapidly, we need more water for the dousing operations. So we have opened the nearby water-filling points to reduce the response time," an MFB official stated.

According to the official, the cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet. However, he said the fire is spreading rapidly due to the compostable materials stored in the godowns, adding that, as most of the structures are load-bearing and made of tin, it is risky to enter them, which is creating challenges during firefighting

Several incidents of fire have been reported from locality in the past.