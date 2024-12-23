Breaking News
Adani Defence acquires majority stake in Air Works India for Rs 400 crore
Fire breaks out in scrap godown in Mumbai, no injuries reported so far
MMRDA accelerates infra push, secures crucial approvals for projects in Mumbai
Mumbai Police recover 3 kg of gold worth Rs 2.4 crore from burglar
Filmmaker Shyam Benegal has died aged 90 after suffering from kidney ailment, confirms daughter
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Fire breaks out in scrap godown in Mumbai no injuries reported so far

Fire breaks out in scrap godown in Mumbai, no injuries reported so far

Updated on: 23 December,2024 10:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Four fire engines, 10 water jets and other firefighting machinery, along with an ambulance, have been deployed at the scene

Fire breaks out in scrap godown in Mumbai, no injuries reported so far

Representational pic

Listen to this article
Fire breaks out in scrap godown in Mumbai, no injuries reported so far
x
00:00

A massive fire has broken out in a scrap godown in the Mandala area of Mankhurd, Mumbai, on Monday evening. The blaze has spread over a 1,000X1,000 square feet area. No casualty has been reported so far in the incident. 


According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the blaze is confined to the electrical wiring, wooden scrap, and plastic materials in various scrap material storage units. MFB has declared the blaze a 'Level-2' fire and said it has spread owing to the compostable materials stored in the scrap godowns.


Four fire engines, 10 water jets and other firefighting machinery, along with an ambulance, have been deployed at the scene. A team of the local ward of the Mumbai civic body is also at the spot. Water filling points have been opened at Baiganwadi Signal in Deonar, Deonar Abettor, Panjarpol filling point in Chembur and Cheda Nagar in Ghatkopar. "As the fire is spreading rapidly, we need more water for the dousing operations. So we have opened the nearby water-filling points to reduce the response time," an MFB official stated. 


According to the official, the cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet. However, he said the fire is spreading rapidly due to the compostable materials stored in the godowns, adding that, as most of the structures are load-bearing and made of tin, it is risky to enter them, which is creating challenges during firefighting

Several incidents of fire have been reported from locality in the past.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news mankhurd Mumbai Fire Brigade

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK