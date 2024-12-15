Breaking News
Worli fire doused after four hours no injuries reported say Mumbai Fire Brigade

Updated on: 15 December,2024 04:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The blaze was confined to a production studio on second floor of the seven-storey glass facade commercial building

Pic/Atul Kamble

The blaze which broke out in Poonam Chambers opposite Atria Mall on Annie Besant Road, Worli, in Mumbai on Sunday morning was doused after four hours of firefighting. 


The incident was reported at 11:39 am, with fire and emergency services mobilised shortly thereafter.


According to the latest information by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the blaze was doused at at 3.23 pm. 


The fire reportedly originated from the second floor of the basement-plus-ground plus-seven-storey commercial building and was confined to the area. 

MFB had declared the fire a Level-II blaze at 11:51 AM, indicating a more severe fire, requiring additional resources.

Authorities responded swiftly, with multiple agencies, including MFB, local police, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), 108 Ambulance services, and the local ward staff being deployed to the scene. 

Eight fire engines and seven water tankers were used in the operation. 

The rescue teams worked together to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to other parts of the building, and by 2.04 pm, they were able to control the fire. 

Visuals from the site showed thick black smoke rising from the flames that were almost doused by the fire personnel.

As per the latest updates, no injuries have been reported in the incident. The cause of the fire and the damage by it is yet to be determined.

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and local legislator Aaditya Thackeray visited the spot.

Speaking to ANI, Thackeray said, "Fire tenders are going inside and cooling operations will soon begin."

(With ANI and PTI inputs)  

