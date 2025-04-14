Following his bowling heroics, the leg-spinner expressed his gratitude that he is playing for MI again. He stated that the coaches and skipper Hardik Pandya were just discussing how to take wickets. The "Paltan" defeated DC by 12 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium

Karn Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (Pic: X/@mipaltan)

Listen to this article IPL 2025: Not Karun, Karn Sharma feels this wicket was crucial in Mumbai Indians' victory x 00:00

In the IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals (DC), Mumbai Indians' (MI) spinner Karn Sharma claimed three wickets for 36 runs by completing his quota of four overs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karun Nair's knock was the highlight of the game, but for Karn, KL Rahul's wicket was pivotal in the match.

"DC were on the front foot in the run chase. We were a bit under pressure until Karun Nair's wicket, after which 2-3 wickets fell in quick succession. Thereafter, KL Rahul got dismissed, and we were right back in the game. He [KL Rahul] performed well in the previous match [vs RCB], so his wicket was pivotal," Karn Sharma said.

Also Read: IPL 2025: Karun Nair reflects on Delhi Capitals' first loss of the league



Following his bowling heroics, the leg-spinner expressed his gratitude that he is playing for MI again. He stated that the coaches and skipper Hardik Pandya were just discussing how to take wickets. The "Paltan" defeated DC by 12 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

"First of all, I'm happy to play again for the Mumbai Indians after 6-7 years. Really happy to pick up where I left off. The discussion with the coaches and Hardik Pandya was just to take wickets. They were cruising at 10-11 runs-per-over. So it was important for Santner and I to chip in with crucial wickets," Karn Sharma said in the post-match press conference

"The change of ball can be termed as the game-changing moment. The old ball was getting wet due to dew. The new ball gives you that 'purchase' from the wicket, which Santner and I were able to extract," he added.

Featuring in the IPL, Karn Sharma said that it is difficult to predict if you'll be in the playing XI or the 12th man. He stated that one needs to believe that at the end of the day, the ultimate goal should be the team's win.

"IPL is one such tournament where you cannot predict if you will be in the starting XI. You just have to believe in yourself that wherever you get a chance, you have to perform, and at the end of the day, the team should win. Two points are most important. The way they were batting, they could have easily taken the game away. My mantra is 'It's a new day and a new opportunity... I just have to wait for that," the leg spinner explained.

With MI's victory, DC's unbeaten winning streak also came to an end. Mumbai Indians will now take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next IPL 2025 fixture on April 17.

(With ANI Inputs)