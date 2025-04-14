During the IPL 2025 match against MI, Karun Nair was all guns blazing against star pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Currently, Delhi Capitals are placed in the second position with four victories and one defeat out of five matches

Karun Nair (Pic: X/@DelhiCapitals)

Listen to this article IPL 2025: Karun Nair reflects on Delhi Capitals' first loss of the league x 00:00

In the IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals' Karun Nair played a knock of 89 runs off just 40 deliveries, which was laced with 12 boundaries and five maximums.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite playing a fighting knock at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi suffered a 12-run defeat.

Having put to bat first, MI put a total of 205 runs for the loss of five wickets. Playing a heroic knock, it also marked Karun's comeback in the league.

During the post-match conference, the right-hander said, "It's a learning for all of us. I'm disappointed that we couldn't win the match. We lost wickets at regular intervals, so it was difficult for us in the end, as we needed a set batter to stay till the end. But again, we can learn from this and improve on it. We will prepare well for the next match."

Also Read: LSG vs CSK, IPL 2025: Predicted playing XIs, head-to-head, injuries and more

Talking about his approach in the game, the right-handed batter said, "We lost an important player in Faf (du Plessis). We always knew that there were few of us who were sitting outside and had to be ready at any given time. Mentally, I was ready and obviously looking forward to the chance whenever it came. I am really happy that I got the opportunity. It is about me going out there and capitalizing on that opportunity."

"I felt like I am well prepared to play in the IPL if given the opportunity. It was all about me preparing the way that I have been all through the season and waiting for my chance. I was doing my bit to prepare and be ready for the game," he further added.

During the IPL 2025 match against MI, Karun Nair was all guns blazing against star pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Speaking about it, Nair said, "It was about picking the right balls and playing to the areas that I wanted to play. He is the best bowler at the moment in world cricket. So, I had to be very watchful of where he was going to bowl. But again, I just backed myself and backed the areas that I wanted to score."

Currently, Delhi Capitals are placed in the second position with four victories and one defeat out of five matches. They will now lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their next IPL 2025 fixture on April 16.

(With ANI Inputs)