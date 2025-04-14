LSG vs CSK, IPL 2025: Predicted playing XIs, head-to-head, injuries and more

LSG have stabilized their campaign and will look to continue their momentum. Ahead of the match, Lucknow skipper Rishabh Pant's performance will be under scrutiny, as the left-hander is yet to live up to his name

Chennai Super Kings (Pic: X/@ChennaiIPL)

The IPL 2025 is all set to enter its 30th fixture of the league, which will be played between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The match is scheduled to be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground.

CSK will enter the clash on the loss of five losses and are falling short in delivering performances in all three departments of the game.

LSG vs CSK, IPL 2025: Injuries and unavailability

There have been many injuries to the pacer in Lucknow's dugout. It will be interesting to see with what combination Pant steps onto the ground today against Chennai.

LSG vs CSK, IPL 2025: Head-to-head records

So far in the history of the league, both teams have had five encounters against each other. The Super Giants have sealed three victories, whereas the Super Kings have registered one win. One match between the teams ended in no result.

LSG vs CSK, IPL 2025: Predicted playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants: Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (C), Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Deep, Shardul Thakur.

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, MS Dhoni (C), Shivam Dubey, Deepak Hooda, Rachin Ravindra, Ravindra Jadeja, Vijay Shankar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed.

LSG vs CSK, IPL 2025: Full Squads

Lucknow Super Giants: Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Avesh Khan, Abdul Samad, Aryan Juyal, Akash Deep, Himmat Singh, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Yuvraj Chaudhary, RS Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Matthew Breetzke, Mohsin Khan.

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(c&wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Anshul Kamboj, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi.