LSG vs CSK, IPL 2025: Where to watch, squads, pitch report, weather, live streaming and more

Updated on: 14 April,2025 12:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

LSG vs CSK, IPL 2025: Where to watch, squads, pitch report, weather, live streaming and more

Ayush Badoni (Pic: X/@LucknowIPL)

LSG vs CSK, IPL 2025: Where to watch, squads, pitch report, weather, live streaming and more
The IPL 2025 has been a dull season for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) so far, as they have already suffered five defeats out of six games.


On the other hand, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have registered four wins and two defeats.


Having placed in the 10th position of the IPL 2025, CSK will eagerly look to pull the sheets in their favour in the match against LSG, today at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground.


LSG vs CSK, IPL 2025: Where to watch

Star Sports remains the official broadcaster of IPL 2025, providing extensive coverage across multiple channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi, Star Sports 2 Hindi HD, Star Sports Khel, and Star Sports 3.

LSG vs CSK, IPL 2025: Full Squads

Lucknow Super Giants: Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Avesh Khan, Abdul Samad, Aryan Juyal, Akash Deep, Himmat Singh, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Yuvraj Chaudhary, RS Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Matthew Breetzke, Mohsin Khan.

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(c&wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Anshul Kamboj, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi.

LSG vs CSK, IPL 2025: Pitch and weather report

The Ekana Stadium is known to be a balanced track between pacers and spinners. Considering the conditions, the team winning the toss would prefer to opt to bowl first.

IPL 2025 Lucknow Super Giants chennai super kings indian premier league IPL

