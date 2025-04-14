Breaking News
Nagpur: Doctor kills his professor wife on suspicion of character, held with brother

Updated on: 14 April,2025 02:51 PM IST  |  Nagpur
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The crime stemmed from suspicions over the character of the deceased and arguments between her and her husband, Dr Anil Rahule, who teaches at a private medical college in Raipur

An official on Monday said that the police have solved the murder case of a woman doctor in Nagpur by arresting her husband, also a doctor, and her brother-in-law who had tried to pass off the incident as a robbery-related crime, reported news agency PTI.


The crime stemmed from suspicions over the character of the deceased and arguments between her and her husband, Dr Anil Rahule, who teaches at a private medical college in Raipur, reported PTI.


According to police, Dr Rahule allegedly hatched a conspiracy to kill his wife, Dr Archana, and his brother, Raju Rahule, smashed her head with an iron rod on April 9, reported PTI.


The slain doctor worked as an assistant professor in the physiotherapy department of the Government Medical College and Hospital, police said.

"Dr Anil Rahule used to doubt the character of his wife, which resulted in frequent arguments between them. He would often fight with her and physically assault her," police said, reported PTI.

The official stated that Dr Rahule called his brother, Raju, to their residence in Ladikar Layout in Nagpur on April 9.

While Dr Rahule pinned down his wife by holding her legs, Raju allegedly struck her on the head with an iron rod. After the murder, both brothers locked the house using the central locking system and fled, police said, reported PTI.

Dr Rahule returned to his house on April 12 and raised an alarm, following which police were alerted.

Prima facie, appeared to be a case of robbery. However, police grew suspicious after noticing that the body had decomposed, indicating that the murder had occurred a few days earlier, reported PTI.

The suspicion deepened when the police observed that Dr Rahule was uneasy and pretended to faint, the official said, reported PTI.

"He admitted to killing his wife during interrogation, following which he and his brother were arrested. Police are investigating whether there was any other motive," the official added.

Man from Pune district held for rape, murder of distant relative

In another case, a 35-year-old man from Maharashtra's Pune district has been arrested for allegedly raping and killing a distant relative, who was a minor, an official said on Sunday, reported PTI.

The 17-year-old victim from Khed tehsil left home on Thursday, saying she was going for her classes. But she did not return, prompting her family to file a missing person complaint, reported PTI.

The girl's body with injury marks was found in a water tank near the Bhima river the next day, the official said, reported PTI.

CCTV footage showed the teenager travelling in the car of a distant relative.

"The relative was tracked down and detained. Our investigation ascertained that he raped and killed the minor," the official said, reported PTI.

The Khed police arrested the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A court has remanded the accused in police custody for nine days, the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)

