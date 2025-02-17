Police said the victim, who had multiple criminal cases, was recently released from jail. A drunken exchange escalated into a violent fight, during which he smashed a beer bottle on the head of one of the accused, who later stabbed him to death

Representational pic

A 28-year-old criminal was killed by his rivals in Sakkardara area of Nagpur, leading to the arrest of three persons, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred following a drunken brawl between Kartik Choubey and others near the Shahu Garden area on Sunday midnight.

Police said Choubey, who had multiple criminal cases, was recently released from jail. A drunken exchange escalated into a violent fight, leading to Choubey smashing a beer bottle on the head of one Roshan Gaikwad.

In retaliation, Gaikwad and his accomplices stabbed Choubey multiple times in the neck and stomach, leading to his death, police said. The police are investigating the case further.

