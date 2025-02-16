Breaking News
Former New India Cooperative Bank GM arrested by EOW
Firefighter injured after blaze breaks out at Freemasons' Hall
People of Maharashtra showed in polls which is real Shiv Sena: Shinde
India Tex Expo: Maharashtra govt signs Rs 380 crore MoUs
Palghar murder case: Man held from Karnataka after cops track e-commerce order
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Winners Valentine`s Day Winners
Home > News > India News > Article > Two dead in blast at explosives manufacturing firm in Nagpur

Two dead in blast at explosives manufacturing firm in Nagpur

Updated on: 16 February,2025 03:29 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Top

An officer said the blast caused a minor fire in the surrounding thicket, which has been doused. A probe has begun into the cause of the incident

Two dead in blast at explosives manufacturing firm in Nagpur

Representational pic

Listen to this article
Two dead in blast at explosives manufacturing firm in Nagpur
x
00:00

Two persons were killed and several others injured in a blast in an explosives manufacturing firm in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Sunday, a senior police officer said.


The explosion took place at 1.30pm at SBL Energy Limited in Kotwalbudi in Katol tehsil, some 50 kilometres from the Nagpur district headquarters, the officer added.


"Two persons have died and some others are injured. A probe has begun into the cause of the incident," he informed.


The officer said the blast caused a minor fire in the surrounding thicket, which has been doused.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

nagpur maharashtra india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK