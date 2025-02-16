An officer said the blast caused a minor fire in the surrounding thicket, which has been doused. A probe has begun into the cause of the incident

Representational pic

Listen to this article Two dead in blast at explosives manufacturing firm in Nagpur x 00:00

Two persons were killed and several others injured in a blast in an explosives manufacturing firm in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The explosion took place at 1.30pm at SBL Energy Limited in Kotwalbudi in Katol tehsil, some 50 kilometres from the Nagpur district headquarters, the officer added.

"Two persons have died and some others are injured. A probe has begun into the cause of the incident," he informed.

The officer said the blast caused a minor fire in the surrounding thicket, which has been doused.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.