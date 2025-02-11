Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis calls for Taj Hotel in Nagpur; Tata Group responds

Speaking at ceremony of Taj Group’s new Taj Bandstand hotel, CM calls Taj a symbol of national pride and development; During a ground-breaking ceremony of Taj Group’s new Taj Bandstand Hotel in Mumbai on Monday, Fadnavis while addressing the crowd stated that the ‘Taj Group’ in the Bandra area will further increase business opportunities in Mumbai

Chairman of Tata Sons, N Chandrasekaran (left) and CM Devendra Fadnavis (right) at the event. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, during an event in Mumbai, highlighted the absence of a Taj Hotel in Nagpur, to this suggestion, the renowned Tata Group, which manages the Taj brand, positively acknowledged the idea and assured exploring the idea of opening one in Nagpur.

During a ground-breaking ceremony of Taj Group’s new Taj Bandstand Hotel in Mumbai on Monday, Fadnavis while addressing the crowd stated that the ‘Taj Group’ in the Bandra area will further increase business opportunities in Mumbai.

“The hotel will be important from a tourism and business point of view and will create a new identity for Mumbai in the future,” said the release issued by the chief minister’s office.

Further speaking about the hotel and group, the CM mentioned that ‘Taj is not just a hotel, it is the pride of every Indian’. Stating that the Tata Group and especially Taj Hotels have played a major role in the development, Fadnavis said, “Nagpur doesn't have any Taj Hotel.”

Nagpur is the hometown of Fadnavis, who is the first chief minister to hail from the state’s second capital. In 1992, from becoming Nagpur’s youngest mayor at 27 to Maharashtra’s second Brahim chief minister, along with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Fadnavis is one of the big-time leaders who has been credited with the transformation and development of the Nagpur city.