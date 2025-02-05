While addressing a public gathering in Beed district highlighted the importance of unity for development of Beed district

CM Devendra Fadnavis in Beed on Wednesday. Pic/X

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during his visit to Beed said that everyone's unity was needed to transform the district.

While addressing a public gathering in Beed district highlighted the importance of unity for development of the district and spoke about the unity of communities and castes under Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's leadership.

He spoke about the need for similar solidarity.

In a veiled reference towards the recent development in Beed district, which has become a flashpoint due to violence surrounding the Maratha agitation, where protesters sought Kunbi (OBC) status, CM Fadnavis said, “We need similar unity for transforming Beed.”

Speaking about the brutal killing of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, the CM assured locals that justice would be served in the murder case. “Those responsible for his brutal killing would not be spared, be it anyone.”

Deshmukh’s murder has intensified tensions in Beed, with accusations that police is going soft in the case, allegedly under the influence of Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Munde. This has led to widespread calls from both opposition and ruling party leaders, as well as social activists including Anjali Damania, demanding Dhananjay Munde's resignation. They argue that his stepping down would ensure an impartial investigation into the case.

Meanwhile, Damania on Tuesday also alleged that there was a scam of Rs 88 crore in the agriculture department when Dhananjay Munde held the portfolio in the previous Mahayuti coalition government in the state. However the claim was denied by Munde in a post on X later.

Following the sarpanch murder case and the controversy over Dhananjay Munde surrounding around the murder case, this was CM Fadnavis's first visit to Beed district.

On his visit to Beed, CM Fadnavis inaugurated the Kunthephal Storage Dam Project in the constituency of BJP MLA Suresh Dhas.

The ambitious project is expected to provide irrigation to 30 villages in the region and is expected to cover a total of 80,000 acres of land under irrigation.

The project, costing approximately Rs 2800 crore, is set to benefit thousands of farmers.

The Kunthephal Dam project, a significant initiative in the drought-prone constituency of Ashti, will mark a new era of agricultural prosperity, the officials said.

The project is expected to transform the agricultural landscape of the area, providing much-needed relief to farmers in the region and helping mitigate the effects of drought, they said.