Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Will move into Varsha after daughters exams Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

Will move into Varsha after daughter's exams: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

Updated on: 04 February,2025 08:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut had on Tuesday claimed that CM Fadnavis has not shifted to 'Varsha' because of superstition

Will move into Varsha after daughter's exams: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

CM Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Will move into Varsha after daughter's exams: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that he will move into the chief minister's official residence, Varsha, after his daughter's exams get over.


For past few days there was speculations over CM Fadnavis not moving to his official bungalow in south Mumbai.


The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut had raised questions over the CM not residing into Varsha bungalow.


However, putting end to the ambiguity and speculations, the CM on Tuesday evening clarified that he will shift to his official residence after his daughter’s exam are over.

Sanjay Raut on Tuesday claimed that CM Devendra Fadnavis has not shifted to 'Varsha' because of superstition.

According to the PTI, the grapevine has it that buffaloes allegedly slaughtered in Guwahati during Eknath Shinde's visit to the Kamakhya temple were buried on the premises of 'Varsha' so that the CM's post should not stay with anybody else other than Shinde, he said.

CM Fadnavis succeeded Shinde as chief minister following the November 2024 assembly elections.

"Why isn't Devendra Fadnavis not moving into 'Varsha'? The CM has said even if he moves there, he will not sleep there. What is this? The 'limbu samrat, limbu mirchi' (a reference to those who practise black magic) of the Shiv Sena should respond to this," said Raut, a member of the Rajya Sabha, as per the PTI.

'Limbu' (lemon) and 'mirchi' (chilli) are supposedly used by black magic practitioners.

"I have heard there were discussions within the BJP that the horns of the buffaloes sacrificed in Guwahati were buried in the lawns of Varsha....there is talk that the horns were brought here so that the CM's post should not stay with anyone else, this is what the staff says," Sanjay Raut told reporters on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde told reporters on a sarcastic note that "Raut is an expert in that field. He should know."

In the past, Sanjay Raut had alleged that buffaloes were slaughtered at Guwahati after Eknath Shinde revolted against Uddhav Thackeray and camped at a hotel in the Assam city with other rebel Shiv Sena MLAs before returning to Maharashtra and becoming chief minister by toppling the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Sanjay Raut had also demanded an explanation from CM Fadnavis about why he was not living at 'Varsha', a "pride of the state."

(with PTI inputs)

devendra fadnavis Sanjay Raut maharashtra mumbai news BJP Shiv Sena

