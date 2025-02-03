Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) Rural Phase-2, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi has set a target of 19,66,000 houses for Maharashtra, of which 16,81,531 have been approved so far

Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis reviewed the flagship schemes of the Central and state governments and directed the officials to accelerate them. He also conducted a district-wise review of the current status of the health, housing, and water supply departments during the meeting.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Gulabrao Patil, Health Minister Prakash Abitkar, Rural Development Minister Jaykumar Gore, along with Ministers of State Pankaj Bhoyar, Yogesh Kadam, and Meghna Bordikar, Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, and the secretaries of the departments concerned were present for the meeting.

Housing scheme

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) Rural Phase-2, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi has set a target of 19,66,000 houses for Maharashtra, of which 16,81,531 have been approved so far. Fadnavis has directed officials to expedite the work and complete the housing target by utilising the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.

After reviewing the current status and implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in both urban and rural areas, the CM said that Maharashtra is ranked first in the country for providing land to landless beneficiaries for housing, which is a matter of pride. However, he instructed that for the remaining beneficiaries, land should be provided on priority, and the District Collectors and Chief Executive Officers should coordinate to find solutions. The District Collectors in regions with low housing target completion should prioritise achieving those targets, he stated and also directed the officials to address the challenges in the housing schemes and speed up the work. "Action should be taken to implement housing schemes on government wasteland as well. The Divisional Commissioners should prioritise resolving land issues for housing schemes," CM Fadnavis said.

To ensure that materials such as sand, bricks, and cement are available at one place for the construction of houses, the concept of 'Housing Mart' should be implemented, with the help of self-help groups, he stated, adding that a circular regarding the supply of sand for housing schemes should be reissued.

"The Revenue Department should take appropriate action regarding village settlements. For speeding up housing schemes in urban areas, the Urban Development Department should direct local bodies. Additionally, the progress of housing schemes should be regularly updated. Local bodies should expedite the approval and execution of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Phase-2, including approvals and works," he directed the officials.

Health and water schemes

During the meeting, Fadnavis directed the officials concerned to accelerate the registration process for the Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and the Maharashtra Government's Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Aarogya Yojana schemes so that patients in the state can benefit from them. He also instructed the setup of a digital system for these schemes without human intervention and emphasised that to benefit the maximum number of beneficiaries, more private hospitals, as well as municipal hospitals in Mumbai and its suburbs, should be included under the schemes. Technical issues related to the 100 per cent distribution of Ayushman cards should be resolved and its distribution should be expedited, he stated and instructed the creation of a similar card for the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Aarogya Yojana.

Speaking about the Jal Jeevan Mission, CM Fadnavis said that it is an ambitious project aimed at providing clean drinking water to rural citizens and directed that the works related to it should be completed swiftly, within the given timelines, and keeping in mind quality. He added that if these schemes are solarised, it would not only save electricity but also reduce electricity bills.

To ensure the quality of water and sources, microbiological testing should be conducted twice a year, and chemical tests should be done once, CM instructed.

Immediate recruitment should be done for positions in water quality testing laboratories, he further directed.