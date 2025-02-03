A gram panchayat in Maharashtra's Sangli district has passed a resolution supporting the use of ballot papers instead of EVMs in future elections to "protect the Constitution"

Representative image. Pic/iStock

A gram panchayat in Maharashtra's Sangli district has passed a resolution supporting the use of ballot papers instead of EVMs in future elections to "protect the Constitution," a gram sabha member said, reported news agency PTI.

Bahe village in Walva tehsil of Sangli district is perhaps the second village in western Maharashtra to pass a resolution discarding EVMs for ballot papers voting, PTI stated.

Earlier in December, the gram sabha of Kolewadi village in Karad (south) constituency in Satara district resolved to cast votes in future polls on ballot papers.

"The gram sabha in Bahe village passed a resolution recently supporting the use of ballot papers in all future elections instead of Electronic Voting Machines. We also appeal to other villages and their respective gram panchayats to pass similar resolutions to safeguard and protect the Constitution and democracy," Bahe gram sabha member said.

The member stated that villagers submitted the resolution to the tehsildar.

These resolutions were passed amid the doubts cast by Opposition leaders on the credibility of Electronic Voting Machines post the victory of BJP and allies in the Maharashtra assembly elections in November, reported PTI.

A section of villagers from Markadwadi in the Malshiras constituency in Solapur district attempted to conduct a mock poll on ballot papers raising doubt over EVMs, following the reduced victory margin of the NCP (SP) candidate.

CEC Rajiv Kumar dismisses EVM tampering allegations

Courts have ruled on 42 occasions that EVMs are not hackable and allegations of tampering are totally baseless, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said earlier this year, rejecting claims by opposition parties about the voting machines being compromised.

Announcing the schedule of the Delhi Assembly polls, the CEC advised the public against “jhooth ke gubbare” (spreading lies). “EVMs are commissioned only seven to eight days before polling day and candidates are kept informed through their agents at every step. Courts have ruled on 42 occasions that EVMs are not hackable... allegations of tampering with the machines are totally baseless,”

Kumar said addressing a press conference. The CEC reiterated that it is impossible to change voter turnout data and a misconceived narrative is being spread about an increase in voting after 5 pm. “Disclosure is our main pillar, detailed guidelines and datasets are available on our website,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)