The Maharashtra government is considering the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in the agricultural sector on an experimental basis to enhance productivity and reduce costs for farmers, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said.

According to a statement from the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister’s office, Ajit Pawar has directed the Agriculture Department to collaborate with the Cooperation Department to evaluate the technical and financial feasibility of the initiative.

A review meeting on AI applications in agriculture was held at the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister’s office, attended by key stakeholders, including Agriculture Minister Adv. Manikrao Kokate, Minister of State for Agriculture Adv. Ashish Jaiswal (via video conferencing), Minister of State for Cooperation Dr Pankaj Bhoyar, and senior officials from the Agriculture, Finance, and Planning Departments. Representatives from the All India Grape Vinegar Plantation Association and experts from agricultural research institutions also participated in the discussions, the statement said.

Highlighting AI’s transformative potential, Ajit Pawar said that rapid technological advancements are reshaping industries worldwide, and agriculture should not be left behind. “Given the challenges of unpredictable weather, untimely rains, frequent crop diseases, and labour shortages, AI can play a crucial role in improving farm productivity while reducing costs,” he stated.

"The proposed AI applications in agriculture include crop health analysis, soil health assessment, weed identification, yield comparison, monitoring soil temperature and atmospheric humidity, and detecting pests and diseases. AI can also help identify biotic and abiotic stresses on crops, leading to better farm management and decision-making," the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister said.

“The integration of AI in agriculture will enable real-time analysis of crop health, soil carbon content, soil conditions, weed identification, historical yield comparisons, and environmental factors such as temperature and humidity. It will also aid in early detection of pest infestations and crop diseases, ultimately improving farm management and productivity,” Ajit Pawar said.

He further said that the implementation of AI technology is expected to boost crop production, reduce labour costs, minimize the use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides, enhance harvesting efficiency, and streamline the supply chain. The Maharashtra government is considering this initiative to bring about radical and positive changes in the lives of farmers.

To move forward, the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister has instructed the Agriculture Department to work closely with the Cooperation Department to assess the project's feasibility, ensuring that AI adoption in agriculture is both practical and beneficial for farmers, the statement added.