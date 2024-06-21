Maharashtra: AI to be used for effective policing in state, says Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis said IIM Nagpur, in association with the government, had prepared a report on how to use AI for effective and efficient policing, crime detection and "predictive situations"

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be used for more effective and efficient policing and resolving traffic management issues in the state, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, while speaking to reporters after a meeting of the home department, which he heads, Fadnavis said IIM Nagpur, in association with the government, had prepared a report on how to use AI for effective and efficient policing, crime detection and “predictive situations”.

“A government company will be formed. the project will be rolled out soon. Analysis of criminals and the nature of crimes can be done. Data on cyber crime can be analysed and traffic management issues can also be resolved. Modules will be prepared for different units,” he said, as per the news agency.

Devendra Fadnavis said that the rains and model code of conduct (MCC) for the assembly polls, due in October, could delay the ongoing police recruitment drive and some candidates might not get another chance because of the age bar. Wherever it is raining, the next dates have been announced for outdoor physical tests, he said, as per the PTI.

However, tests will continue where there is no rain, he said. Directives have been given to provide proper accommodation to the candidates, he said.

Asked about the reservation issue, the deputy CM said the government is of the view that there should be no caste tensions in society. “We don’t want a Marathas versus OBC stand-off. There should be no harm to the interest of either of them,” he said.

Meanwhile, earlier, Maharashtra Legislative Council poll results will create a new narrative in the state after the BJP faced a setback in the Lok Sabha elections due to a false narrative, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday, reported PTI.

"MLC polls are going to be held for four seats in Maharashtra. The NDA must outperform the opposition and create a new narrative as we received a setback due to a false narrative in the Lok Sabha elections. Ours is a people-friendly government and we need to push this narrative further," he said at a rally in Thane.

(with PTI inputs)