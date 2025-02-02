The officials said that the new system will ensure that only authorised individuals gain access to the premises, thereby reducing unauthorised entry and enhancing overall security

Mantralaya. File Pic

The Maharashtra government has introduced Facial Recognition System technology for entry into Mantralaya, aimed at improving security, transparency, and efficiency in government operations, an official statement said on Sunday.

The officials said that the new system will ensure that only authorised individuals gain access to the premises, thereby reducing unauthorised entry and enhancing overall security.

According to the official statement, the government has urged all officials, employees, and elected representatives to complete the necessary registration for the system, ensuring a smoother entry process.

The Facial Recognition System technology at the will identify everyone entering the Secretariat, making it easier to manage crowd control and maintain a safe working environment. The system will help streamline government processes by allowing faster and more transparent entry for the right individuals, leading to quicker processing of work, the statement said.

It said that the new security system is designed to make entry easier for government officials, staff, and elected representatives. They can expect a hassle-free experience as long as they complete the required registration and facial recognition process.

The statement said that the government officials have been instructed to upload necessary data promptly to keep the system updated, ensuring easy access for all authorised individuals.

It said that since the Maharashtra Secretariat is a highly sensitive and important area, security has been prioritised at the Mantralaya in south Mumbai.

As part of the security upgradation at Mantralaya, a comprehensive security project has been implemented in two phases.

The first phase has been completed, and the second phase which is an extension of the first is at present currently underway.

The project includes the installation of facial recognition technology at all entry points, the official statement said.

"Since January 2025, facial recognition and RFID card-based entry have been granted to officers, employees, and contract staff at the Secretariat. This new system is part of the ongoing effort to enhance security and make operations more efficient. The state government plans to introduce a digital access system through an app for officials and employees working in regional offices, ensuring easy access to the Secretariat," the statement said.