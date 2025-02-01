Breaking News
Mumbai civic body to present Budget 2025-26 on February 4

Updated on: 01 February,2025 05:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar will present the Budget of BMC to Administrator Bhushan Gagrani at 11 am in the civic body's headquarters in Fort

File pic

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Budget 2025-26 will be presented on February 4 at 11 am in the hall of the civic body headquarters in Fort.


Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar will present the Budget of BMC to Administrator Bhushan Gagrani while Additional Municipal Commissioner Amit Saini will present the civic body's education budget.


Thereafter, Gagrani will hold a press conference at 1 pm in the hall adjacent to the Municipal Commissioner's chamber.


 

