Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has cautioned NCP workers in Beed against involvement in extortion rackets, emphasising a clean political image and warning of strict action under MCOCA.

Amidst the political turmoil surrounding the murder of a sarpanch, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday issued a stern warning to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers in Beed district, urging them to refrain from involvement in extortion activities targeting development projects. According to PTI, Pawar emphasised the need for his party workers to uphold a "clean character" and declared that political interference in administrative matters would not be tolerated.

Pawar’s remarks come against the backdrop of the arrest of Walmik Karad, a close associate of state NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, in connection with an extortion case linked to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district. The opposition has been demanding Munde’s removal from office to ensure an impartial probe into the case.

Making his first visit to Beed since assuming the role of district guardian minister, Pawar addressed a gathering of NCP workers, stating, "Maintain a clean character. Everybody should ensure they do not associate with the wrong people. Our image among the people here (in Beed) should be positive."

According to PTI, he further asserted, "No political interference will be tolerated in administrative work, and no one should demand extortion money in development projects."

The deputy chief minister also issued a stern warning, stating that he would not hesitate to take stringent action against those found engaging in unlawful activities, including invoking the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the guilty. "I can take any sort of action. I have already informed (Chief Minister) Devendra Fadnavis that as I take on this responsibility (as guardian minister of Beed), I expect everyone’s cooperation," Pawar said, as per PTI reports.

In addition, Pawar took a firm stance against individuals brandishing firearms in public. "I will instruct the (police) department to cancel the licences of anyone found displaying a revolver or firing in the air. I will not tolerate reels (short videos on social media) featuring weapons. The law will be equal for all because change must happen, and people should be able to see the change," he said.

On the subject of Beed district’s development, Pawar stated that he would take decisions on matters within his jurisdiction and consult the chief minister on those outside his purview. "While doing so, I will also discuss matters with public representatives and the two ministers—Dhananjay Munde and Panakaja Munde (both cousins and residents of Beed)," he said.

According to PTI, the NCP leader assured that he would extend assistance to all, including those in the opposition.

The controversy stems from the abduction, torture, and murder of Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh on December 9, 2024. Deshmukh was allegedly targeted for attempting to prevent an extortion attempt against an energy firm in Beed. As per PTI reports, police have arrested seven individuals in connection with the murder, including NCP’s former tehsil chief Vishnu Chate.

Investigators have revealed that Chate allegedly demanded Rs 2 crore from an energy company that had installed a windmill in the district, threatening to halt their operations if the demand was not met. Deshmukh’s intervention in the matter reportedly led to his abduction, subsequent torture, and eventual murder. Following the incident, an FIR was registered against seven individuals, including Chate.

(With inputs from PTI)