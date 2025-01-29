The meeting took place amid the pressure mounting on the BJP-led Maharashtra government for the resignation of minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, who is Pankaja's cousin, over the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed last month

Maharashtra Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pankaja Munde on Wednesday met Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Ajit Pawar in Mumbai to discuss the issues faced by the Beed and Nashik district cooperative banks, news agency PTI reported.

Talking to reporters after the meeting that took place at the Mantralaya, the state secretariat, the Environment and Climate Change Minister expressed confidence that the deputy CM would resolve the issues faced by the banks.

In a post on X, Pawar said he took a review of the functioning of both the banks from ministers, elected representatives and officials concerned.

The meeting deliberated on the financial position and working methods of both the banks, he said, adding that a detailed discussion was held regarding concrete steps to be taken to resolve the problems, PTI reported.

The meeting took place amid the pressure mounting on the BJP-led Maharashtra government for the resignation of Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Munde who is Pankaja's cousin, over the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed last month.

Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village, was killed on December 9 after he tried to stop an extortion bid on a energy firm in Beed district. Seven persons have been arrested in connection with the case, while one is absconding.

Dhanajay's close aide Walmik Karad has been arrested in the extortion case linked to the murder. The 49-year-old is the Food and Civil Supplies Minister of Maharashtra.

Earlier in the day, Dhananjay said he is ready to quit if CM Devendra Fadnavis or Pawar asks for his resignation, PTI reported. The minister's statement comes amid opposition call for his resignation over the Beed Sarpanch murder case.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Dhananjay said, "If Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis or Deputy CM Ajit Pawar believe that I am guilty, they should ask for my resignation. I am ready to step down. It is for them to decide whether I am guilty or not. I have been targeted for the past 51 days."

However, he dismissed the possibility of resigning from the cabinet on "moral grounds".

"My morality is rooted in my honesty towards my people. I speak with complete sincerity. I do not consider myself morally guilty. If I am guilty, my senior leaders will tell me so," asserted the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Parli.

Meanwhile, social activist Anjali Damania said she would file a Public Interest Litigation and make Fadnavis a respondent if the state government did not act against Dhananjay within four days.

(With PTI inputs)