Breaking News
Exclusive: Mumbai’s air pollution may be worse than what data shows
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Fingerprint samples still with CID, say Cops
Mumbai: No takers for desalination, Gargai dam back in focus
Mumbai: New Z bridge in Matunga likely to be opened by Feb 15
Mumbai: Body found in Mahim creek identified
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane calls for burqa ban in board exams

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane calls for burqa ban in board exams

Updated on: 29 January,2025 06:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai

Top

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane has urged the state education ministry to ban burqas in Class 10 and 12 board exam halls, citing concerns over malpractice and security risks.

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane calls for burqa ban in board exams

File Pic

Listen to this article
Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane calls for burqa ban in board exams
x
00:00

Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane has called for a ban on wearing burqas during the upcoming Class 10 and Class 12 state board examinations, citing concerns over potential malpractice and security issues.


In a letter addressed to Maharashtra’s School Education Minister Dada Bhuse, Rane emphasised the need for stricter regulations to ensure fair and transparent exams. He suggested that female police officers or staff members be deployed to conduct necessary checks instead.


"Students appearing for the 10th and 12th board exams should not be permitted to wear a burqa. If necessary, female police officers or female staff should be appointed to conduct checks. These exams are crucial for students' future, and they must be conducted transparently, free from any malpractices such as cheating," Rane stated in the letter, as per PTI.


He further argued that permitting examinees to wear burqas could make it difficult to detect the use of electronic devices or other means of cheating. "If examinees are allowed to wear burqas, it will be difficult to determine whether electronic devices or other means are being used to cheat. In case of any untoward incident, it could lead to social and law-and-order issues, affecting many students," PTI reports.

Rane, who is an MLA from Kankavli and holds the portfolios of fisheries and ports development, urged the education ministry to implement precautionary measures to uphold the integrity of the examination process.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is set to conduct the Class 12 (HSC) examinations from 11 February, followed by the Class 10 (SSC) examinations starting on 21 February.

The school education ministry has not yet issued a response to Rane’s request.

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

nitesh rane mumbai news mumbai maharashtra national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK