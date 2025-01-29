Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane has urged the state education ministry to ban burqas in Class 10 and 12 board exam halls, citing concerns over malpractice and security risks.

Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane has called for a ban on wearing burqas during the upcoming Class 10 and Class 12 state board examinations, citing concerns over potential malpractice and security issues.

In a letter addressed to Maharashtra’s School Education Minister Dada Bhuse, Rane emphasised the need for stricter regulations to ensure fair and transparent exams. He suggested that female police officers or staff members be deployed to conduct necessary checks instead.

"Students appearing for the 10th and 12th board exams should not be permitted to wear a burqa. If necessary, female police officers or female staff should be appointed to conduct checks. These exams are crucial for students' future, and they must be conducted transparently, free from any malpractices such as cheating," Rane stated in the letter, as per PTI.

He further argued that permitting examinees to wear burqas could make it difficult to detect the use of electronic devices or other means of cheating. "If examinees are allowed to wear burqas, it will be difficult to determine whether electronic devices or other means are being used to cheat. In case of any untoward incident, it could lead to social and law-and-order issues, affecting many students," PTI reports.

Rane, who is an MLA from Kankavli and holds the portfolios of fisheries and ports development, urged the education ministry to implement precautionary measures to uphold the integrity of the examination process.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is set to conduct the Class 12 (HSC) examinations from 11 February, followed by the Class 10 (SSC) examinations starting on 21 February.

The school education ministry has not yet issued a response to Rane’s request.