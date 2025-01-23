Rane while addressing a public gathering in Maharashtra's Pune, raised questions on the attack on Saif saying - "I doubted whether he had been stabbed or he was acting"

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane has sparked another row after he made controversial remarks on the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, reported news agency ANI.

In a fresh statement, the BJP leader has raised questions on the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan suspecting if the attack on the actor was real or if Khan was just acting.

Rane while addressing a public gathering in Maharashtra's Pune, raised questions on the attack on Saif saying - "I doubted whether he had been stabbed or he was acting," reported ANI.

"Look at what Bangladeshis are doing in Mumbai. They entered Saif Ali Khan's house. Earlier they used to stand at the crossings of the roads, now they have started entering houses. Maybe he came to take him (Saif) away. It is good, garbage should be taken away. I saw when he came out of the hospital, I doubted whether he had been stabbed or he was acting. He was dancing while walking," Rane said, reported ANI.

Moreover, Rane also targeted the NCP (SP) leaders Supriya Sule and Jitendra Awhad saying that these leaders are only worried about Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's son and Nawab Malik and do not come forward when a Hindu actor is tortured.

"Whenever any Khan like Shahrukh Khan or Saif Ali Khan gets hurt, everyone starts talking about it. When a Hindu actor like Sushant Singh Rajput is tortured, no one comes forward to say anything... That Mumbra's Jeetuddin (Jitendra Awhad) and Baramati's Tai (Supriya Sule) did not come forward to say anything... They are only worried about Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's son and Nawab Malik... Have you ever seen them worrying about any Hindu artist...? You guys should pay attention to all these things," Nitesh Rane stated, reported ANI.

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam had questioned the nature of the attack and said that Saif's family must come up and disclose details of the Saif Ali Khan attack case.

"The family should come forward and disclose this because, after this incident, such an atmosphere was created in Mumbai that the law and order of Mumbai has collapsed, the Home Ministry has failed, the Maharashtra government has been ruined, and every citizen in Mumbai is unsafe. The way Saif came out (of the hospital), it seems as if nothing happened four days ago... I want to ask the doctors, can a person whose operation lasted for six hours come out in such good shape within four days?," Nirupam said, reported ANI.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar however dismissed these remarks claiming that these were just individual opinions and the police had revealed the truth in the Saif Ali Khan attack case.

"I have no idea about what Nitesh Rane said. When I meet him I will ask him about it. Look you people are also journalists if someone has a different opinion about something. That's his own choice .... If he has something in his mind he should tell the police. I will also ask the police department if there are any doubts. But in reality accused has already been arrested he came to Mumbai and wanted to back to Bangladesh for that he needed Rs 50,000. But he sought 1 cr from Saif. All these things already police have told to media," he said, reported ANI.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked last week by an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who entered his home with the intent to commit theft. After a violent confrontation with the accused, Saif Ali Khan sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine and other body parts. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for immediate treatment following the attack.

Saif was discharged from Lilavati Hospital after surgery on Tuesday. Upon returning to his Bandra residence, he waved to the media. The actor appeared healthy as he greeted the paparazzi with a smile.

(With inputs from ANI)