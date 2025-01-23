The actor has been provided 1+1 security, which means a constable will be present 24 hours, seven days a week; the security will remain in place until the investigation concludes. Authorities aim to determine whether Shariful’s motive was purely theft or if there was another intention behind the attack

Bandra police conduct a search operation at Bandra Talao. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article Saif Ali Khan attack case: Actor now assigned security round-the-clock x 00:00

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been provided security by the Mumbai police after being attacked inside his home by a Bangladeshi national, Shariful Islam, allegedly during a theft attempt. The police have assigned ‘1+1 security’ to the actor, meaning one constable will stay with him around the clock.

ADVERTISEMENT

The security will remain in place until the investigation concludes. Authorities aim to determine whether Shariful’s motive was purely theft or if there was another intention behind the attack. While seeking Shariful’s custody, police told the court that further investigation was required to uncover any additional motives.

“We have provided 1+1 security to Saif Ali Khan, where one constable will remain with the actor 24/7. The security is not categorised,” said a senior Mumbai police officer.

Evidence search at Bandra Talao

The Bandra police suspect that the accused discarded parts of the knife and the clothes he wore during the incident in Bandra Talao. Officers are actively searching the area for crucial evidence connected to the case. According to the investigation, the accused slept at the National College bus stop near BMC's garden around 3 am. He was captured on CCTV, but the footage was blurry. During this time, he also changed his clothes.

Around 7.30 am, he reportedly reached Bandra Talao and threw the knife parts and clothing into the water, as revealed during police questioning. He then walked to Lucky Junction and proceeded to Bandra station. Outside the station, he spent 20 minutes deciding whether to travel by train. Eventually, he boarded a train at 8.35 am from Bandra to Dadar railway station.

On Wednesday, Bandra police, accompanied by divers and swimmers, conducted a search at Bandra Talao with the accused present to pinpoint the exact locations. However, no evidence has been recovered from the water body so far.

Forensic analysis

The accused struggles to communicate in Hindi, speaking in a Bangladeshi dialect. Police have asked him to speak slowly to ensure clarity. All collected evidence, including clothes, bloodstains, and footprints, has been sent for forensic analysis.

Actor meets auto driver who rushed him to Lilavati

Actor Saif Ali Khan met auto driver Bhajan Singh Rana, who had rushed him to Lilavati Hospital in his auto-rickshaw following the incident. Saif thanked the driver, introduced him to his family, and expressed his gratitude. The actor also gave Rana some money and assured him of support in the future if needed.



Saif hugs Bhajan Singh Rana in the hospital

The auto driver shared that he met Saif’s mother, Sharmila Tagore, and even touched her feet as a gesture of respect. After the attack, Saif was taken to Lilavati Hospital by his son, Ibrahim, in an auto-rickshaw driven by Rana. Recalling the incident, Rana said, “The actor was wearing a white kurta and was injured. He kept asking how much time it would take to reach the hospital.”

Rana also described meeting Saif after the incident, “On Tuesday, I received a call from Saif’s team asking me to come to the hospital. When I visited, Saif Ali Khan met me, hugged me, and thanked me. I was so happy. I never expected to meet Saif Ali Khan. He gave me some money, including my auto fare, and assured me that he would help me if I ever needed it.” Rana added, “Saif blessed me and was smiling. I also met his mother, Sharmila Tagore, who gave me some money. I touched her feet, and I feel very happy.”