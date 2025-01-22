Prominent properties which could be acquired by the government include the Flag Staff House, where Saif Ali Khan spent his childhood

Saif Ali Khan might lose his family's properties in Bhopal to the government

Listen to this article Saif Ali Khan's properties worth Rs 15,000 cr in Bhopal may be taken under government control x 00:00

While Saif Ali Khan returned safely home from the hospital yesterday after surviving a knife attack by a burglar, there seems to be another battle he needs to fight on the property front. Properties belonging to the Pataudi family in Bhopal could be taken under government control, after a recent ruling by the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Saif to lose his properties in Bhopal?

The historical properties belonging to the Pataudi family, estimated to be worth Rs 15,000 crore, are one step closer to being taken under government control, according to recent reports. The Madhya Pradesh High Court has lifted the stay imposed on these properties in 2015, potentially paving the way for their acquisition under the Enemy Property Act, 1968.

Prominent properties which could be acquired by the government include the Flag Staff House, where Saif spent his childhood. Other properties under scrutiny include Noor-Us-Sabah Palace, Dar-Us-Salam, Bungalow of Habibi, Ahmedabad Palace, Kohefiza Property, and others.

What is the Enemy Property Act?

The Enemy Property Act allows the central government to claim properties owned by individuals who migrated to Pakistan post-Partition. Bhopal's last Nawab, Hamidullah Khan, had three daughters. His eldest, Abida Sultan, migrated to Pakistan in 1950. The second daughter, Sajida Sultan, stayed in India and married Nawab Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, and became the legal heir.

Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, the last ruler of the princely state of Pataudi during the British Raj, was the father of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Saif is the grandson of Nawab Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi and Sajida Sultan, and inherited a share of the properties. However, Abida Sultan's migration became the focal point for the government's claim to the properties as "enemy property", according to NDTV.

Justice Vivek Agarwal said a statutory remedy exists under the amended Enemy Property Act, 2017, and directed the parties concerned to file a representation within 30 days.

On December 13, 2024, the Madhya Pradesh High Court had dismissed the actor's plea against the government move to declare the Pataudi family property in Bhopal as "enemy property". He can still appeal to the Appellate Tribunal.