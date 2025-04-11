From Farah Khan to TV stars Mahhi Vij and Debina Bonnerjee, and business tycoon Isha Ambani—this Mother's Day, here's a look at four public figures who opted for IVF to embrace motherhood

Celebrities who opted for IVF

Having a baby and deciding the age at which to do so is absolutely a personal choice. Sometimes, the biological clock doesn't allow for natural pregnancy, and during such times, one can always look up to technology. This is what several celebrities have inspired their fans to consider. From Farah Khan to TV stars Mahhi Vij and Debina Bonnerjee, and business tycoon Isha Ambani—this Mother's Day, here's a look at four public figures who opted for IVF to embrace motherhood.

Celebs who opted for IVF

Mahhi Vij

Mahhi Vij has always been open about her IVF journey. The actress has freely talked about going through three failed cycles. She once revealed that when she conceived her daughter Tara, they were actually pregnant with twins. While talking about the demise of one of her twins, the actress shared her emotional experience. The couple welcomed their daughter Tara in 2019.

Farah Khan

Farah Khan has spoken about choosing IVF to become a mother several times. The ace filmmaker, who is a mother of triplets, has quite openly shared her journey. In one of her interviews, Farah mentioned how her gynaecologist told her to start the process immediately when she went in for IVF. The filmmaker said, "My gynaecologist told me, ‘You have to start today, aap already 2 saal late aa rahe ho mere paas.’ Toh that time I was 42 already, so waha se phir humne IVF ki journey shuru ki." (She said, ‘You have to start today, you are already 2 years late.’ So that time I was 42 already, and that’s when we began our IVF journey.)

Debina Bonnerjee

Debina Bonnerjee's IVF journey is known to almost all her fans. The actress, who is quite active on social media, keeps her followers informed about her life through vlogs. Debina has been quite vocal about her pregnancy journey. While the couple welcomed their second child, Divisha, naturally, their elder daughter Lianna was born with the help of IVF. The actress underwent in vitro fertilization (IVF) to conceive her first child, Lianna, after multiple failed attempts at conceiving naturally due to endometriosis.

Isha Ambani

Just like her mother, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani also opted for IVF to conceive her twins. The daughter of businessman Mukesh Ambani, in an interview with Vogue, opened up about her journey and shared that the process was mentally and physically exhausting. She also spoke about the need to normalize it, saying, “I’m very quick to say that my twins were conceived via IVF because that’s how we’ll normalize it, right?”

"Nobody should feel isolated or ashamed. It’s a difficult process. When you’re going through it, you’re physically exhausted,” the Ambani heiress added.