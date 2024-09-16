After Dexter's demise, Debina was not in a good space and was worried about her baby boy. Now, in a conversation with Midday.com, Debina has finally opened up talking to Dexter through an Animal communicator

In Pic: Debina Bonnerjee

Listen to this article Exclusive | Debina Bonnerjee reveals she spoke to her dead dog: ‘He is in a good space’ x 00:00

Debina Bonnerjee, one of the leading television faces, is also a pet parent to a cute Chihuahua named Pablo. Before welcoming Pablo, she had a Boxer named Dexter, who was her first fur baby in Mumbai. After Dexter's demise, Debina was not in a good space and was worried about her baby boy. As her anxiety grew, Debina decided to talk to an Animal Communicator to connect with Dexter's soul and learn about his well-being. Now, in a conversation with Midday.com, Debina has finally opened up about her experience and how much she believes in it.

Debina on Talking to her dead dog Dexter's Spirit

Debina shared how it was a fabulous experience to talk to her late pet through an Animal Communicator. She stated, "I had only heard of it, and to be honest, pehle kabhi zarurat nahi padi ki apne pet se aise baat karoon, but after Dexter passed away, I thought I would talk to him, and it was a fabulous experience. I mean, I was going through a lot of pain. When you suddenly lose a pet, you always have thoughts like 'What was in his head?', 'Is he okay now?', 'Was he happy with us?' All of that. Honestly, I was unhappy to lose him. Mujhe samajh nahi aa raha tha vo kaunse space mein hai. So when I talked to Dexter's spirit through an Animal Communicator, I came to know that he is fine, he is chilling, and he lived his life. Now he is in a good space."

Debina on Talking to Her Fur Baby Pablo Through the Animal Communicator

After Dexter passed away, Debina thought she would never welcome another pet, but fate had its own plans. Later, she realized that she was a pet mom at heart and couldn't live any other way. This is when she welcomed Pablo, a cute Chihuahua.

By the time she spoke to the Animal Communicator, Debina was already a pet mom to Pablo, so she decided to talk to him as well. Sharing that experience, Debina said, "By the time I talked to the Animal Communicator, I had welcomed Pablo as well. So I spoke to him, and Pablo shared through the Animal Communicator that he was there to take away all the pain."

She further revealed that the Communicator told her something she wasn't aware of. Debina stated that the Communicator said, "Pablo is afraid of a ladder in the house because once he saw Ramesh falling from it in the balcony." Surprised, she added, "I didn't know about it, but he shared it through the Communicator. Then I noticed, yes, it is true; he is really scared of that one ladder, whereas otherwise, he isn't bothered about anything."

"That's when I realized that talking to animals through a Communicator is a real thing; otherwise, he wouldn't have been able to share these personal things," she further added.

