Celebrity Life News > Activism News

Updated on: 17 August,2024 08:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

In an exclusive chat with mid-day.com, Shruti Sinha revealed an emotional incident when she saw a large Fortuner run over a little kitten and how she tried her best to save its life

Celebrity pet parent: Shruti Sinha

In a world full of selfish people, there are a few who think about those who can't speak. Shruti Sinha, who is the parent of a cute golden retriever named Aaloo Sinha, is one of those with a heart for the voiceless. In an exclusive chat with mid-day.com, Shruti revealed an emotional incident when she saw a large Fortuner run over a little kitten and how she tried her best to save its life.


Shruti shared that she had gone to town for a shoot in the rain, and while on her way back home, she saw a car run over a kitten. "I went to town for a shoot. After shooting in a saree, drenched in rain, I was returning home when I saw a car hit a kitten. It was unfortunate, and I think the driver must not have seen the kitten because she was very small. The car literally drove over the kitten, and I saw it happen. I said to myself, 'This can't be happening.' So I stopped, picked up the kitten, and searched for a nearby vet," she shared.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mid-day (@middayindia)


The actress further continued, "On Google Maps, I found a vet just two minutes away. I reached there and called the vet, saying, 'It's an emergency,' but the doctor replied, 'Come after 11:30, it's a Sunday.' I was so angry that I decided to take the kitten to my dog's vet, which was a little farther from where I was. On the way to the vet, the kitten passed away. I knew deep down she was gone, but I still took her to the vet, and they confirmed there was no way she could have been saved because it was a large vehicle that had driven over her. After that, I was heartbroken and cried so much."

Shruti also shared that touching the kitten caused a severe allergy on her face and the left side of her body, but this didn't deter her. She remains very determined to do it all over again and shared,

"When I returned home, I got an allergic reaction on the left side of my face. It turned red, and I got a lot of pimples; it was burning. My mom said, 'You always do this,' and I replied, 'Ye to karna hi chahiye.' To be honest, I was really sad that day."

Shruti is an actress, dancer, and reality TV star, but above all, she is a pet parent who loves her baby boy.

