Uorfi Javed

Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, today unveiled the captivating trailer for its unscripted Original series, Follow Kar Lo Yaar. The nine-episode series is an unfiltered and unabashed peek into the vibrant, amusing, and at times scandalous life of India’s biggest viral sensation, Uorfi Javed. Produced by Sol Productions’ Fazila Allana and Kamna Menezes, and directed by Sandeep Kukreja, Follow Kar Lo Yaar is set to premiere exclusively on August 23 in Hindi with subtitles in English.

Follow Kar Lo Yaar goes beyond the surface in capturing Uorfi’s struggles, celebrating her triumphs, and showing the raw and unfiltered reality of her life beyond social media and paparazzi videos. Setting the stage for a thrilling ride, the trailer is an unabashed glimpse into the intriguing life and enigmatic world of

Uorfi Javed. Juggling fame, family, and her relentless pursuit of success, the trailer dives into the dramatic yet exhilarating life of Uorfi as she reveals her grand plans, which include her start-up reaching unicorn status, her dreams of celebrityhood, and the controversies that keep her in the spotlight. From over-thetop shouting matches to catty fights with sisters, from salvaging botched brand collaborations to reviving a non-existent romantic life, the audience will get to witness the life behind the lens in this radically unapologetic reality-follow series.

“I've always dreamed big, even when people said I couldn't make it. Becoming famous? Shaking up the glamour world? That's been my game plan from day one. Trust me, it hasn't been easy. I've had more downs than ups, moments that would've crushed anyone else. But I bounced back every single time, stronger and more determined,” said Uorfi Javed.

“People have only seen one side of my story, but my life off social media is even crazier; it's pure drama! I've done reality TV before, but having my own show has been a dream come true, for which I'm grateful to Prime Video. Follow Kar Lo Yaar is raw, real, and 100% me - unfiltered and unapologetic. You think you know Uorfi? Well, get ready to see the real deal. It's going to be a wild ride, and I can't wait for you all to join me!”

“Uorfi Javed’s life is an enigma that’s impossible to ignore, and when I was asked to direct her story for Prime Video’s unscripted series, I spent three days following her alone to truly understand her daily life. It was then that I realized this journey would be chaotic, but incredibly exciting. The real thrill—and the true test—was in capturing those unknown and uncontrolled moments of her life, the ones that her followers and the world have never seen. Reality, in its rawest form, surprises us in ways we never expect, and that unpredictability was both daunting and exhilarating to document. I’m thrilled to bring this unique series to life and even more excited that audiences in over 240 countries and territories will experience the magic and mania of Uorfi Javed, discovering that her reality is even wilder than what we see on the ‘gram,” said director Sandeep Kukreja.