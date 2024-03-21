Uorfi Javed will be seen in the new reality show 'Follow Karlo Yaar'. The show was announced by Amazon Prime Video during its annual slate unveiling event.

'Bigg Boss OTT' fame Uorfi Javed, who has time and again garnered headlines for her quirky sartorial choices, recently ran into Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Sharing a selfie on her Instagram stories, she wrote, "Met my favourite."

Uorfi Javed is India's biggest viral sensation - where she goes, drama follows! Her fame, like her clothes, is self-made but now she’s taking it all to the next level. Get to know the real Uorfi as she ups her game and her fame while also keeping her fully dysfunctional family together in the new reality show 'Follow Karlo Yaar'. The show was announced by Amazon Prime Video during its annual slate unveiling event.

Back in November 2023, Uorfi was booked for defaming Mumbai Police by sharing a fake video of her arrest.

Coming to Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar returned to the silver screen with Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan' in January 2023. It marked his first hit after his sabbatical of four years post delivering a series of duds like 'Zero' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'. Post that, he returned to the theatres with 'Jawan'. The film once again saw him in an action avatar. It collected over Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office. He did not stop here. In December, he came up with 'Dunki', which also did decent business at the box office.

And now if a little birdie is to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to create the 'Pathaan' universe with the second part. The production of the YRF film is expected to begin as early as the end of this year. 'Pathaan', which was directed by Sidharth Anand, also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. A report by mid-day.com stated that is expected to roll early next year and will set the stage for ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ (Sequel before face-off, Feb 23). Not just that, the film will also feature a new spy alongside Khan who will play his protege as they pack a punch together. The makers are looking for an actor who is in his 20s to join the YRF Spy Universe.